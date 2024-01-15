Mysterious bank on investment radar

important point: Warren Buffett, through Berkshire Hathaway, has requested to keep secret one or more stock purchases in the banking sector during the fourth quarter, indicating a continued and potentially significant investment strategy in this sector.

The SEC allows this type of confidentiality when disclosing the investment strategy could have a negative impact on the market. This practice is rarely used at Berkshire, most recently for its purchases of Chevron and Verizon in 2020.

Berkshire recently invested $1.2 billion in the “banking, insurance and finance” sectors, with speculation that it may reinvest in JPMorgan in addition to other past and recent banking investments. The new investment could be disclosed at Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting in May or its next earnings report.

Warren Buffett, known as the “Oracle of Omaha”, looks to be increasing his involvement in the banking sector. Berkshire Hathaway asked regulators under its leadership to keep secret one or more stock purchases it made in the fourth quarter, according to the latest 13F filing. This action marks the second consecutive quarter in which such a request has been made, suggesting an ongoing investment strategy.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allows this type of confidential treatment when disclosing the investment strategy could hinder competition and increase market volatility. Given the size of Berkshire’s stock portfolio, which is worth more than $360 billion, any significant new investment could significantly impact the market. Therefore, maintaining confidentiality benefits Berkshire in reducing volatility when completing its buy or sell transactions.

This practice of requesting confidential treatment is unusual in Berkshire. This measure was last chosen in 2020 during the acquisition of stakes in Chevron and Verizon. Although this time it could have been the initiative of Todd Combs or Ted Wechsler, who manage about $15 billion for Berkshire.

In its third quarter report, Berkshire revealed that it had acquired $1.2 billion worth of shares in the “banking, insurance and finance” sectors. His current holdings include stakes in Bank of America and American Express as well as Moody’s, Citigroup, MasterCard and Visa. Berkshire’s last financial acquisition was Capital One Financial in early 2023.

After dumping shares of several banks like Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs between 2022 and the beginning of 2023, there is speculation that Buffett may reconsider investing in JPMorgan, praising the bank’s CEO Jamie Dimon and Todd’s position. Seeing it. Joins the board of directors of JP Morgan.

Berkshire’s new investment could be identified at the annual shareholder meeting in May or, if the new position becomes one of the top five investments, in the next earnings report. Otherwise, it may be known in Berkshire’s next 13F filing in May. However, there is a possibility that Berkshire will again request that the information be kept confidential.

Finally, the investment strategy of Warren Buffett and his team continues to generate expectations, especially with their recent movements in the banking sector.