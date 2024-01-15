Trends, challenges and opportunities in animal welfare in sheep and goats.

Admin 49 mins ago Health Leave a comment 45 Views


B+ animal welfare commitment at the College of Veterinarians of Cáceres, presentation of BAIE

Interempresas Editorial02/19/2024

The headquarters of the illustrious Official College of Veterinarians of Cáceres will host a technical conference entitled Animal Welfare in the Sheep and Goat Sector: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities next March 5 from 4:00 pm, with a presentation of the welfare commitment. , Animal B+, BAIE.

The B+ Animal Welfare Commitment, BAIE, is a useful, reliable and objective tool that the interprofessional intercom presents to respond to the challenges that society demands from the sector at this time and guarantee consumers the best care for animals. BAIE certification covers all actors in the agri-food chain who must meet various requirements.

During the session, it will be explained what the B+ Animal Welfare Commitment, BAIE, seal includes and its certification process. And proposed amendments to the regulation on the transport of live animals will also be discussed.

image

March 5 program

  • 4:00 pm. Welcome. Antonio Vicente Buz, President of the Illustrious Official College of Veterinarians of Cesares.
  • 4:10pm Presentation of the B+ Animal Welfare Commitment Seal, BAIE. Tomás Rodríguez, Director of Interovik.
  • 4:20pm B+ Animal Welfare Commitment Certification, BAIE. Laura Godoy, head of animal welfare at Bureau Veritas.
  • 4:40 pm Questions and relaxation.
  • Analysis of the draft regulation on the transport of live animals at 5:10 pm. Pedro Martínez, general secretary of CETM Live Animals.
  • 5:30 pm. Questions and closing.
  • 6:00 pm. ending. Miguel Angel Aparicio, Professor at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Extremadura and Secretary General of the Royal Academy of Veterinary Sciences of Spain.

Related companies or institutions

Interprofessional Agri-Food Organization of Sheep and Goats – Interovik



Comments on article/news

Attention

Comments are the opinions of the Users and not of the Portal. Comments that are abusive, racist or contrary to existing laws are not allowed. Comments that are not related to the news/article, or that do not comply with the legal notice and data protection policy will not be published.

Legal warnings and basic information on personal data protection:
Responsible for the treatment of your personal data: Interempresas Media, SLU Objective: Manage your contacts. Protection: We will keep your data for the duration of our relationship with you, then it will be saved, duly blocked. rights: You can exercise the rights of access, rectification, erasure and portability and the rights of limitation or opposition to processing and contact DPD via lopd@interempresas.net. If you believe that treatment does not comply with current regulations, you can file a claim with the AEPD.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Cardiovascular benefits of sports are similar with half the exercise as men

Science Editorial, 19 February (EFE). — Men need to do nearly twice as much physical ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved