Trends, challenges and opportunities in animal welfare in sheep and goats.

Interempresas Editorial02/19/2024
The headquarters of the illustrious Official College of Veterinarians of Cáceres will host a technical conference entitled Animal Welfare in the Sheep and Goat Sector: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities next March 5 from 4:00 pm, with a presentation of the welfare commitment. , Animal B+, BAIE.
The B+ Animal Welfare Commitment, BAIE, is a useful, reliable and objective tool that the interprofessional intercom presents to respond to the challenges that society demands from the sector at this time and guarantee consumers the best care for animals. BAIE certification covers all actors in the agri-food chain who must meet various requirements.
During the session, it will be explained what the B+ Animal Welfare Commitment, BAIE, seal includes and its certification process. And proposed amendments to the regulation on the transport of live animals will also be discussed.
March 5 program
- 4:00 pm. Welcome. Antonio Vicente Buz, President of the Illustrious Official College of Veterinarians of Cesares.
- 4:10pm Presentation of the B+ Animal Welfare Commitment Seal, BAIE. Tomás Rodríguez, Director of Interovik.
- 4:20pm B+ Animal Welfare Commitment Certification, BAIE. Laura Godoy, head of animal welfare at Bureau Veritas.
- 4:40 pm Questions and relaxation.
- Analysis of the draft regulation on the transport of live animals at 5:10 pm. Pedro Martínez, general secretary of CETM Live Animals.
- 5:30 pm. Questions and closing.
- 6:00 pm. ending. Miguel Angel Aparicio, Professor at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Extremadura and Secretary General of the Royal Academy of Veterinary Sciences of Spain.
