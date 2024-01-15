Which is the highest mountain in our solar system? – teach me about science

The Milky Way, the grand galaxy that is home to hundreds of planets unknown to humanity, is also home to one of the planets favored by researchers due to its proximity to Earth (about 225 million kilometers away) and relative “easy access.” On its surface. Although its study can be complicated, because the planets can change their position between themselves, this is due to the position in which they are located.

Nevertheless, great discoveries have been made about our neighboring planet. An example of this is the discovery of the majestic Mount Olympus (in Latin, olympus mons), which is classified as the highest mountain in the Solar System, so named because of its massive height of 22 kilometers. But, it is not actually a mountain, but a volcano stratospheric, That is, it is more than 20 km high. And of course, it is much higher than any of the highest peaks on our Earth.

But, despite its enormous size, this towering giant cannot be seen with the naked eye from Earth. In the 19th century, when research began, scholars could not imagine anything more than a simple stain.

Years later, scientists such as Giovanni Schiaparelli discovered that the place was covered by an impressive volcano from which rivers of incandescent lava flowed, and because of the white color visible from such a place, Schiaparelli named it nix olympica, meaning ‘snow of Olympus’. It is estimated that the existence of this volcano dates back to the Amazon era (from 1.8 billion years ago to the present era). And recently, NASA discovered that a river of incandescent lava continues to flow, indicating that its activity has never stopped.

Dimensions of Mount Olympus, is it really that big?

Although it is large in size, this colossus is one of the youngest mountains in the Solar System (it was formed during the Amazon era). It is located on the Tharsis Plateau, a highland on the surface of Mars that is home to other volcanic formations. This volcano is twice as high as Mount Everest (8,848 m), and almost three times the height of the Nevado Ojos del Salado volcanic strata of the Andes mountain range.

It is located in the western hemisphere of the Red Planet, and its size is incomparable. Even if you could step on Mars, it would be impossible to see it completely, because it has not only height, but also expanse. It forms a surface of 283,000 square kilometers within a radius of 600 kilometers (equal to the size of Ecuador!) combined into a caldera 85 kilometers wide, 60 kilometers high and 3 kilometers deep.

Even if someone wants to imagine it, he will not be able to, because the curvature of the planet will hide its silhouette and the impression will be like looking at a wall. The only way to see it is from space.

Without a doubt, this grand creation of nature deserves further investigation to unravel its innermost secrets.