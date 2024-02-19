Willer Ditta is suspended for three games; sieboldi examined

Cruz Azul’s defender, Villar Ditta, was penalized three games; Tigres coach Roberto Dante Siboldi is being investigated for the kick he gave during the game between the machine and the Felins.

Ditta He was sent off for a double yellow in the 90th minute of La Máquina’s 1–0 win over Tigres, but referee Marco Antonio Ortiz reported him after the game for yelling at him “You’re terrible, you bitch.” Son…” according to a source consulted by ESPN, who confirmed the information.

The Cruz Azul defender will not be present for the games against Lyon, América and Chivas. imago 7

The cement unit appealed one of the yellow cards seen by the Colombian, but the protest did not proceed.

Ditta has become one of the best players blue CrossSo his defeat will be significant for the team he leads martin anselmi,

Disciplinary commission opens investigation into Uruguayan coach Robert Dante SiboldiCruz Azul asked that the alleged attack on the coach be investigated willer ditta,

“The Disciplinary Commission informs that, based on the provisions of Article 86 of the Sanctions Regulations, it has decided to open an ex officio investigation procedure against the Technical Director Robert Dante Siboldi Badiola for an alleged assault against the player Villar Emilio Ditta Pérez, Which, according to the report of the Mexican Soccer Federation, occurred during the match between Cruz Azul vs Tigres de la UANL clubs of Liga MX in line with Match Day 7 of the Clausura 2024.