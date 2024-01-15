Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Dua Lipa… the most beautiful looks at BAFTA

The BAFTA evening, an unforgettable event in the world of cinema, once again lit up London’s Royal Festival Hall. This year, “Oppenheimer” won the best picture award, while “Anatomy of a Fall” won the best original screenplay award. As far as the actors are concerned, Emma Stone won Best Actress and Cillian Murphy won Best Actor. But beyond the awards, there’s also a tried-and-tested fashion moment with more breathtaking looks on the BAFTA red carpet. This year Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Dua Lipa, Lily Collins, Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt turned heads with their clothing choices.

Margot Robbie lit up the red carpet in a black and pink sequin dress, faithful to her Barbie character. For her part, Emma Stone chose an incredible orange Louis Vuitton creation that was both vintage and modern with a voluminous puffed sleeve. Dua Lipa also opted for color by choosing a red dress and matching cape. Lily Collins also rocked a floral embellished black dress designed by Tamara Ralph. Other highlights of the evening included Florence Pugh’s appearance in a black-and-white corset dress by Harris Reed, while Emily Blunt stunned in an intricately detailed Elie Saab creation adorned with beading and cutouts.