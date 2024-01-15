They killed a young man in Santiago de Cuba

A party was organized in a center early this Monday “The Siroa”In the province of Santiago de Cuba, ended with the murder of a young man, journalist Yosmani Mayeta confirmed on social networks.

The young man, who according to the above communicator was known on social networks as “Brizzy Alexne”, lived in the Julio Palacios quarter, in the José Martí neighborhood of Santiago.

Facebook Capture/Yosmani Mayetta Labrada

In a recent Facebook post, Mayetta shared information about the alleged killer, who she said would be a fugitive.

The wave of violence that has hit the country in recent months has taken on a significant dimension in Santiago de Cuba.

A young Cuban was identified last week Wilmer Yunior Lestapier was stabbed while leaving a university party Which takes place every week at the Pacho Alonso track in Santiago de Cuba, as explained by his mother Yanelis Pascual in the statement given to the above mentioned journalist.

The woman said that during the attack – which happened on February 7 – five boys pounced on her and stabbed her four times, two of which affected her kidney and one her liver.

In recent days, Anislidis Bueno, a Cuban mother who is currently imprisoned and has a 16-year-old son, Drian Enrique Cuevas Bueno, Was the killing Knives offered at a street party in Santiago de Cuba in December A heartbreaking testimony in which she shared her experience with other mothers.Those who were advised to take care of their children, whether they are 15 or 20 years old, talk to them a lot and take them to a psychologist if necessary.

The increasing violence in Santiago de Cuba has also been acknowledged by the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) as a problem that requires special attention.

At the end of January, a senior official of the Ministry of the Interior of that province, recognized during a meeting with residents of the Abel Santamaría neighborhood (El Salao), Presence of criminal gangs dedicated to “implementing terrorism” among the residents.

On that occasion, the authorities sought a vote of confidence from those affected and sent a message to the perpetrators, warning them that they would be severely punished for the acts they had committed.

He specifically mentioned the case of 26-year-old youth lineman David Enrique Perdomo Álvarez, who One of those gangs cut off his right handAccording to the MININT officer, an incident for which there are already five detainees.