Copa Airlines to increase flights from San Juan

Executive Director of Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR)Carlos Mercado Santiago reported that, with the aim of increasing air access to the island from the main cities of Central and South America, the CTPR signed a cooperative agreement with the representatives. Panamanian airline Copa Airlines During the work of the ANATO 2024 Tourist Showcase.

The purpose of the meeting held today in the Puerto Rico exhibit was to outline the next steps in the joint agenda between the two parties, in order to maintain high levels of occupancy and achieve an increase in frequency on Panama. Route.-San Juan. Immediately, It was agreed to increase promotional activations in the airline’s key markets that supply the Puerto Rico route, such as Mexico, Colombia and Costa Rica, among others.

“Puerto Rico continues to bet on the airline industry to strengthen our position as the main air bridge to the region. The strategies discussed are part of efforts by CTPR as part of Governor Pierluisi’s public policy to continue expanding demand from Central and South America to Puerto Rico. The collaboration between Puerto Rico and Copa has allowed the airline to regain its pre-pandemic itinerary of two daily flights throughout the year. For 2024, a total of 234,136 seats are projected to be available, a number that is 22% higher than the pre-pandemic level of 2019 and represents the largest capacity offered by an airline in San Juan in a decade,” said Mercado Santiago. told.

“This alliance represents an important step in strengthening the relationship between Central and South America and Puerto Rico.” At Copa Airlines, we are strongly committed to optimizing connectivity and expanding our strategic presence to San Juan via our hub in the Americas in Panama. With this effort, we seek to promote cultural and commercial exchange in the region, while integrating San Juan as a central destination in our operational network,” he commented. diego bermudezRegional Sales Manager for Copa Airlines.

This time, Copa offers 14 weekly flights connecting San Juan to key markets in the rest of Latin America Such as Medellin, Colombia; San José, Costa Rica; Mexico City, Mexico; Cancún, Mexico; Lima, Peru; and Cali, Colombia via stops in Panama. Between the months of June and July this year, frequencies will increase to 17 weekly flights, an increase of 4,320 seats with an economic impact of $1.3 million.

Current sales and marketing strategies Mass media to inspire audiences in Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Brazil and other secondary markets to consider Puerto Rico as an accessible option to enjoy a memorable Caribbean vacation And use digital campaigns that highlight our capabilities. The main embarkation port for cruise ships in the Eastern Caribbean and a wide variety of shopping throughout the region.