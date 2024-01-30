Corey Seager to miss most of preseason due to surgery

World Series MVP Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers will miss most of spring training after surgery to repair a sports hernia

General manager Chris Young said Seager had surgery in Arizona, where the team is conducting spring training, and will remain there for rehabilitation. The Rangers are hopeful that Seager will be ready for opening day.

Corey Seager will miss most of the preseason after undergoing hernia surgery. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

“I’m not committed to any strict schedule,” Young said. “Hopefully by the end of the spring, he will resume baseball activity and be pretty close to his top speed at that time.”

Young said the hernia problem arose during the postseason, when Seager was receiving minor treatment in the training room, but it did not affect his play as the Rangers won their first World Series title.

Even after an extended postseason layoff, Seager felt the effects of a hernia during offseason workouts. Young said Seager and the team opted for surgery.

Seager hit .318 with six home runs and 12 RBIs along with 15 walks in 17 postseason games for the Rangers. He hit three home runs in the World Series, including the tying run in the ninth inning of the first game.

In the regular season, the second of his 10-year, $325 million contract with Texas, Seager hit .327 with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and a league-best 96 RBI in 119 games.

Texas will open the regular season on March 28 at home against the Chicago Cubs.