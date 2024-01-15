Cristiano Ronaldo publicly scolded his son after his misbehavior

Cristiano Ronaldo He was the protagonist of the moment that attracted attention in the preview of Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh, when his son Ronaldo Jr. insulted him. Immediately, the Portuguese scorer scolded him in front of everyone in the stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo challenged his son

In preparation for a duel between Al Nassr And Al-FatahFor the Saudi Arabian League, youngsters from the Under 13 division took to the field to welcome the first team as they became champions in their category.

In that context, one by one he high-fived top footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo. Except for Ronaldo Jr., who walked with his teammates, but without greeting the elders. Then the top scorer in history at the national team level glanced at him and got his attention with a stern gesture. “Chris, I’ve come to say hi to your dad,” he is said to have said suddenly.





The Portuguese star turned his attention to his first child.

Cristiano Ronaldo, best paid in 2023

Saudi Arabia attracted Cristiano Ronaldo by making a fantastic offer and, for just over a year, the Portuguese has been a member of Al-Nassr. The specialized site Sportico conducted a study in which it surveyed the incomes of athletes and the Portuguese appeared on top by a large margin.

The Portuguese goalscorer had an income of $275 million in all aspects through 2023. He is followed on the list by golfer John Ramm with $203 million and in third place is Leo Messi, who received $130 million last year. Last year. In fourth place is LeBron James (125.7 million); And fifth, Kylian Mbappe (125 million).

The list of 100 athletes includes athletes from eight disciplines and 25 countries; The accumulated amount between all these is $5.4 billion in 2023; 4,200 in salaries and awards, and approximately $1,200 million in sponsorships and advertising. The most important thing is that not a single woman is included in the top 100.





Cristiano Ronaldo most searched on Google

On the occasion of its 25th anniversary celebration, Google published the list of the most searched things in history on its platform. The breakdown features big celebrities, bands, games, and other concepts. One of the highlights is the category of the most sought-after athletes in history, where Cristiano Ronaldo was the leader and left behind Leo Messi, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Michael Schumacher and LeBron James.







Apart from this, Cristiano Ronaldo has more than 615 million followers on his Instagram account. He also published a message related to Google’s recognition on that social network. “Grateful to be honored as the most searched athlete in Google history.”