Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream is over! Al-Nassr eliminated from Asian Champions League in penalty shootout

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are out of the Asian Champions League after losing 3-1 in a penalty shootout against Al Ain, with the series tied 4-4. Al-Ain were solid and confident in scoring their three penalties, while Al Nassr had great players fail: Brozovic, Telles and Otavio. Only Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the easiest goal of his career at the Asian Champions: It was CR7’s fault two meters from the goal

With this result, Cristiano Ronaldo said goodbye to the dream of becoming champion of the Asian continent, despite the fact that tonight he scored the 178th goal of his career.

Chronicle

Al Nassr struggled against the tide after losing 1-0 in the first leg with a goal from Moroccan Soufiane Rahimi. The task was further complicated with Rahimi’s own double (27′ and 45′), which made it 3–0 on aggregate and forced Cristiano’s team to look for 4 goals to qualify. However, Al Nassr quickly scored in the 45+5′ with a goal from Abdulrahman Gharib, making the score 2–1 (3–1 on aggregate) and reviving Al Nassr’s hopes. WATCH: He had a terrible game against Liverpool and because of his performance they are already considering him a move away from Manchester City: “It will make headlines” In the second half, Al Nassr came out with a different face and in the 51st minute, Al Ain’s goalkeeper, after a forced error at the beginning for a cross, scored an own goal, tying the game and 3- Got tied at 2. gross. , In the 60th minute, Cristiano missed the easiest goal of his career. The visiting goalkeeper hit a long rebound and the ball was passed to the Portuguese inside the six-yard box, but incredibly he kicked the ball out with his left foot while the goalkeeper was still on the ground.

Fortunately, a few minutes later, his team was able to level the series with Telles scoring in the 72nd minute. This goal made the score of the match 3 to 2 in favor of Cristiano’s team and made the aggregate score 3 to 3 and sent the match to extra time.

Extra Time

They were very exciting and more complicated thirty minutes for Al Nassr, who had one minute less left after the expulsion of Aymen and even more because of the mistake of the goalkeeper Najjar, which practically left the score 4-3. . However, Cristiano Ronaldo would have the last word in the 117th minute, equalizing the score at 4–4 on aggregate through a maximum penalty.

criminals