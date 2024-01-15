Download Android version for free

Enjoy the new WhatsApp Plus V40.30 update and know what’s new in the application available for Android devices.

Free Download WhatsApp Plus V40.30 Version for Android Smartphones.

WhatsApp It is one of the most used applications around the world due to the number of functions it provides to communicate in real time. However, the advent of APK applications has taken the Android world by storm. Learn how to install it for free and without any problems.

A few days before the beginning of March, the WhatsApp Plus V40.30 update was finally released, which has new options and is compatible with many other devices. Android.

WhatsApp Plus V40.30 APK: Download the app for free

First of all, you should know that WhatsApp Plus V40.30 APK only works on Android devices. If you have an iPhone then you will not be able to install it on your phone.

On the other hand, WhatsApp Plus V40.30 is not official, so we recommend you to make a backup copy on Google Drive to prevent possible loss of messages and attachments. Finally, it will be important to uninstall the official WhatsApp application downloaded from the Play Store. Next, follow these instructions:

Download WhatsApp Plus V40.30 APK on this link.

Run the APK, you will need to give it all the relevant permissions to Google Chrome so that you can install it.

At that time you have to enter your cell phone number and get the verification code in WhatsApp Plus.

remember that WhatsApp Plus V40.30 APK This is not an official app, which means if Meta detects that you are using it it may deactivate your account.

Download the app for free.