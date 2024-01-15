This is the habit of the Japanese that increases happiness and longevity

Once again, it can be said that the Japanese are the keeper of one of the most effective secrets of living a longer and better life. And, the truth is that they should not stray too far from the path, as they have been leading the rankings for the longest lives on the planet for decades. In particular, Okinawa City takes the cake with some 70 centenarians per 100,000 inhabitants, An extraordinary figure that exceeds the Japanese average of 62 elders over the age of 100.

The spectacular nature of these data inspired many investigations focused on finding out the reasons behind these long lives, and broadly it can be said that there is no single reason, but rather a set of factors that Come together, each contributes his share of sand..

secret of centenarians

Regardless of whether these people over 100 years old are Japanese or from any other part of the world, the truth is that they all have similar habits that make them so. your life is long And, more importantly, fuller. Of these behaviors, there are three that are related to diet:

It will not be filled completely. In general, people who live the longest stop eating when their stomach reaches 80%, and dinner is also the lightest meal of the day.

They give preference to vegetables. Regarding the types of food included in the diet, most of these populations follow an essentially vegetarian diet. Although he has not removed meat from his menu, he consumes it sporadically.

They drink less alcohol. Having a glass of wine or a few beers with friends is not part of the customs of people who live in places with the highest longevity (blue zones).

On the other hand, another general point that is important when explaining longevity is physical activity. Now, it seems that by physical activity experts mean live an active lifeWhere a sedentary lifestyle does not fit, going to the gym or running 5 kilometers a day is not so decisive.

connect with nature

Without undermining the already known effects of diet and exercise on health, the Japanese have a habit that contributes to this (and much more). Increase happiness and longevity.

This is known as a very special version of contact with nature. shinrin-yoku, a Japanese word that translates to “forest bathing” or “forest absorption”. What does it consist of? Very easy. the idea is Immerse yourself in the jungle environment With senses ready to perceive everything that comes from the trees, the soil, the wind… smell, feel and even hear the leaves rustling as the wind blows through them.

there are nothing Studies confirming the effectiveness of this relationship With nature. In fact, it has been suggested that its effects are both physical and mental and emotional.

Benefits of forest bathing

Going for a walk among the trees regularly is not only a pleasure for the senses, but it is also the root of emotions. Countless health benefits. Even many scientific investigations show that prolonged exposure to nature can improve mood, Reduces stress and anxiety levelsAnd even takes care of heart health and increases protection.

At Chiba University in Japan, they conducted a study analyzing the nature walks of 600 people. The research concluded that the stress hormone (cortisol) was reduced by 12.4%, with blood pressure also reduced by 1.4%. In summary, the data obtained confirmed the idea that shinrin-yoku (forest bathing) is an excellent ally for a long and fulfilling life.

What is forest bathing?

Please note that these types of practices do not necessarily have to be done in the wild. The chosen environment can be any open natural space, In fact, the most important thing is to escape from the daily hustle and bustle and enjoy each step taken to the chosen location.

Distance also doesn’t matter. You travel, because we are not hiking, nor are we trying to break any personal records. In fact, it may take us up to four hours to cover the distance of one and a half kilometers in forest bathing. There is ample evidence that what we are doing is not just a game, but a therapy that has both physical and psychological effects.