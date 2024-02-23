Crorepati and aim to get three points in Tunja

betplay league

The Ambassador team will take on Patriots for the eighth match of the BetPlay Demire League.





Millionaire.

picture: Javer Nieto Alvarez | Time



By: football editorial

February 23, 2024, 10:41 pm M.



Millonarios wants to win again in this BetPlay Demayor league, the previous day they lost against Águilas Doradas in El Campín. They now aim to secure three points at the La Independência Stadium when the Alberto Gamero-led side take on the Patriotas.

Currently the Ambassador team is located in Box 10 with 11 units. While Patriotas is at the last position in the league with 2 points.

Patriot

Harold Rivera’s team has had one of the worst campaigns ever seen in minor tournaments. This team has been the only team that has not won in this BetPlay League, resulting in 1 draw and 6 defeats, also they have not scored a single goal in the championship. Last time they lost by a narrow margin against La Equidad in Bogota city and now they are forced to settle for points.

Possible Patriot Alignment

Juan David Valencia

Santiago Roa – Mateo Rodas – Luis Payares – Carlos de las Salas

Juan Diaz – Fabian Banguer

Diego Ruiz – Kevin Parra – Kevin Agudelo

gianfranco pena

millionaire

The Albiazul team will face the Patriotas again two years later, as the local team was in B in 2023. Now Alberto Gamero’s side are forced to search for three points, having lost to Águilas Doradas in El Campín the previous day. As reported, the Ambassador will have the return of Emerson Rodríguez (after signing until June), as well as the signings of McAllister Silva, Daniel Caetano, Juan Carlos Pereira and Leonardo Castro. While their biggest absence will be Andres Llinas after the central defender suffered a physical issue.

Possible alignment of millionaires

diego novoa

Delvin Alfonzo – Juan Pablo Vargas – Oscar Venegas – Jorge Arias

Steven Vega – Daniel Giraldo

Beckham David Castro – Daniel Ruiz – Santiago Giordana

Leonardo Castro

This is the information you should know about this match.

BetPlay Demiure League – Date 8

game: Patriots of Boyacá Vs. millionaire

date: Saturday 24th February

Hour: 8:20 pm

Stadium: Freedom

Transmission: Win Sports+

Web: footballred