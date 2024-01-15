Jennifer Lopez: great gifts for the birthdays of her children who have grown up

Jennifer Lopez gave birth to her two children on February 22, 2008. Their first names are Max and Emme, their father is actor and singer Marc Anthony. This Thursday, on the occasion of his birthday, his mother revealed the incredible gift she gave him on his 16th birthday: a trip to Japan! “I’ve never seen Max so excited.”He makes comments that describe her life in the film This Is Me… Now, and Emme, who is nonbinary, responds: “I’ve never seen myself so excited.”

Jennifer Lopez’s children have a wonderful birthday!

Max and Emme were able to ask friends to join them, and JLo showed off all the cool activities at the event “Birthday Trip 2024” : hugs with dwarf pigs, delicious food in a traditional Japanese restaurant, preparation of matcha, an exhibition and a visit to a temple… The teens were also able to pose in settings inspired by the manga and, of course, treated Went for a lovely birthday party with double cake!

While Jennifer Lopez rarely shares photos of her kids, these photos show how much Emme and Max have grown. His son who wears glasses has now become tall! As for Emme, it shouldn’t take long for them to catch on. The two teenagers may be twins. They’re ugly, but they still look alike. And their similarities are even more remarkable now that Emme has the same haircut as her brother.

This video depicting beautiful family moments is very touching and has everyone dancing with joy. Jennifer Lopez and her children look happy as they pose together, hug or walk hand in hand. To conclude this clip, with its title “Hummingbird”, the mother writes: “Happy birthday my coconut. I love you.”