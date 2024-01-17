Cruz Azul presents offer for Jorge Sanchez

Sources consulted by ESPN confirmed that the La Máquina board has presented an offer for the 26-year-old right back, Jorge Sanchez, this Wednesday.

need of blue Cross faced the unexpected departure of juan escobar Has prompted Cement Board to activate ‘Europe Plan’: Repatriation george sanchez,

Sources consulted by ESPN confirmed that the board of directors Machine This Wednesday they presented an offer for the 26-year-old right-back, former Ajax player Netherlands, America And Santos Laguna In MX League.

Informants commented that the conversations included ajaxnearby owner sanchezand FC Porto, a club with which the Mexican team’s current contract runs until June 30, as it is on loan with the option to buy with the Dragons team.

Jorge Sanchez could return to Mexican football with Cruz Azul. getty images

Sources assured the medium that the purchase would be a confirmed one, close to 4 million euros ($4.36 million), without considering transfer taxes, representative and commissions for the player and any possible payments to Porto. advance.

in about 5 months with eel porto, sanchez He has not been able to establish himself as a starter, as since signing with the Portuguese team on August 29, 2023, he has barely played 347 minutes in 6 games in the Portuguese Primeira Liga; 147 minutes in 5 Champions League games, plus 35 additional minutes in 2 cup games (Allianz Cup and Taça Portugal), without a goal or assist and with three warning cards.

transfer of if george sanchez To blue CrossThis would be another case of a Mexican footballer who decides to return from Europe to Liga MX in the short term.

In most cases, the player’s return is to a team other than the one he left for, as was the case with Sánchez, who was sold. America To Ajax in August 2022 for €5 million.