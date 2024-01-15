Cuban artist protests luggage departure delays at Havana airport

Cuban artists carlos torres cairo protested against a delay of more than three hours, due to which they had to suffer the consequences José Martí Airport in HavanaWhile waiting for your luggage to come out.

“I wonder: With this amazing stuff delivery system, how will they handle the tourism they want and expect?” The photographer said in a post on his social networks this Monday.

Screenshot Facebook/Carlos Torres Cairo

In his complaint, Torres Cairo said he “waited for 3 hours and 10 minutes from the time my flight arrived until it left the airport.” As he calculated, the waiting time for his luggage is equivalent to “30% of the Madrid-Havana flight time”.

“The suitcases came out of the mat at a speed of 3 to 5 suitcases per minute as per my schedule. Sometimes the belt would be completely closed for minutes without the suitcase coming out,” he indicated.

Angered, the photographer considered the service “lack of respect” and condemned that this was not a specific situation, but the general trend at the said air terminal. “This is repeated on every trip I take, whether for work or not; And in the 30 years that I’ve been coming through that airport, not much has changed.”

“Of course, no one in their right mind dares to oppose the people you have to give permission to leave that airport (civilians, of course),” the experienced traveler said resignedly.

Finally, co-authored with the author Leonardo Padura from the book our everyday havana He addressed Cuban regime officials, whom he called “conciliators.”

“Remember solvers, this is the first face of our country,” Torres Cairo concluded, leaving the ball in the opposite court and “waiting for someone to give us a coherent answer.”