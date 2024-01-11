Lana Rhodes Wiki, Age, Height, Husband, Boyfriend, Family, Net Worth, Current Affairs, Biography & More

Lana Rhodes Wiki:- Amara Maples, better known by her stage name Lana Rhodes, was a model and adult film actress in the United States. Through a career that few people would dare to pursue, Lana has attracted a huge number of followers. She is currently working as a powerful and computerized manufacturer. She co-hosts a podcast called 3 Girls 1 Kitchen (3G1K) with Olivia Davis and Alexa Adams. In 2017, Rhodes also appeared in the film Lana. The Instagram star ended up in juvenile prison and on the wrong side of the law as a child. Subsequently, she moved from Chicago to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the porn business. His wiki page provides a comprehensive overview of his life and career, including his early years, his rise to fame, awards and nominations, and personal life.
lana rhodes wiki
Lana Rhodes is a famous American model, porn entertainer, online entertainment powerhouse, podcaster, content maker, OnlyFans star, business person as well as a YouTuber. He was born on 6 September 1996 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Lana is notable for appearing in adult films. Additionally, Lana was a Playboy model. He is currently popular. You will learn about Lana Rhodes’ biography, including her age, height, family, parents, siblings, career, husband, children, net worth, facts and other details. In this article, we’ve covered everything you need to know about Lana Rhodes. To learn everything about Lana Rhodes, continue reading below.
Lana Rhodes Wiki Overview
personal resume
|Full Name
|lana rhodes
|birthday
|6 September 1996
|age
|24 years (2021).
|birthplace
|Chicago, Illinois, United States
|birth name
|amara maple
|Surname
|Lana Rhodes (online name)
|Famous for
|adult film star
|zodiac sign or birth sign
|Virgo
|profession
|Actor, entrepreneur.
|nationality
|American
|hometown
|Chicago, IL
|CASTEISMAND
|white
|Religion
|Christian
|sexual orientation
|Straight
|eating habits
|carnivorous
physical data
|weight
|56 kg
|Height
|1.6m
|hair color
|brown
|eye color
|Blue
|body shape
|slim
|body measurements
|32-26-32
|breast size
|32 inches
|waist size
|26 inches
|ass
|32 inches
|bra size
|32b
|dress size
|4 us
|show size
|6.5
Career of Lana Rhodes- Actress and Model
Before entering the porno business, Lana worked in a bar named Shifted Kilt. Bring in Eventually agreed to a contract with adult entertainment. Lana later appeared in adult films. Apart from this, Lana has also acted for Playboy Digital Girls and Playboy Magazine. Lana decided to leave the business. Currently Lana is focusing on her social media projects.
Apart from this, Lana also runs her own YouTube channel in her own name. The videos were uploaded by Lana on her YouTube channel. Lana is a well-known model, content creator, social media influencer, podcaster, and content creator. Lana Rhodes is currently enjoying a lot of success and fame in her career.
Life and education of Lana Rhodes
His date of birth was 6 September 1996. Chicago, Illinois, United States, is the birthplace of Lana. What’s more, Lana has a place with American identity. The current age of famous entertainer Lana is 25 years and 8 months as of May 2022. Lana’s birth sign is Virgo. Famous actress Lana celebrates her birthday continuously on 6th September. When it comes to Lana’s education, her education is good. According to sources, Lana went to Oakton Junior College in Illinois for her advanced education.
Lana Rhodes’s husband and boyfriend
according to sources, Bring in Recently got married to John. Lana and John divorced after five years of marriage. Mike Majlak later became Lana’s date. He is a famous author and YouTuber. According to reports, Lana and Mike went in different directions after a few seasons of dating. On January 8, 2022, Lana gave birth to a baby boy. Lana’s baby’s name is Milo. However, the identity of Milo’s father is still unknown. At present, there is no information about Lana’s boyfriend or current relationship. Lana has to reveal this.
Lana Rhodes Family, Parents and Siblings
Lana’s family is Christian. After doing extensive research, we were unable to locate the names of Lana’s parents online at this time. According to media reports, Lana’s father is a businessman. Then again, Lana’s mother is a housewife. Lana does not get any information about her relatives. Lana has kept the details of her relative out of the reach of the media at this time.
Relationship and history
|marital status
|alone
|lover’s name
|mike majlak
|dating
|mike majlak
|The husband / wife’s name
|BigDad_87 (ex-husband)
|daughter’s name
|nobody
|His name
|nobody
Lana Rhodes Net Worth, Income Source and Lifestyle
The adult industry paid Lana a lot of money. Bring in Currently earns a lot of money from modeling, paid promotions, YouTube and OnlyFans. According to sources, well-known model Lana is expected to have a net worth of US$4.5 million around 2022. His life is good. Lana is living a life of luxury. She lives in a rich house. Apart from this, Lana also has a collection of many expensive vehicles.
He has worked with many renowned studios and has won many awards for his performances.
Lana Rhodes’ Favorite Things
|favorite food
|Donuts, burgers, pizza and green vegetables
|favourite colour
|pink, yellow and black
|favorite animal
|Dog
|like to do
|of travel
net worth
|income source
|Acting, Model, Social Media Personality
|net worth
|$22 million
