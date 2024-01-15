Spanish driver Carles Falcon dies aged 45 after a crash at the Dakar Rally

(CNN) — Spanish driver Carles Falcon has died from injuries sustained following a crash at the Dakar Rally more than a week ago, race organizers announced Monday. He was 45 years old.

“With great sadness we learned about the death of the Spanish driver Carles Falcon through his family,” the organizers of the Dakar Rally published. X, earlier in a statement on Twitter.

The statement said: “The organizers and competitors of the Dakar Rally express their sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

The Falcon was 448 kilometers into the second leg of the prestigious race in Saudi Arabia when it crashed and was taken to hospital for immediate medical attention.

“Carls has left us. The medical team has confirmed that the neurological damage caused by the cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible,” his Twin Trail Racing team wrote on Instagram on Monday.

After the accident, Twin Trail assured that the Spaniard was “unconscious and without a pulse”, but that doctors had revived him.

According to race organizers, Falcon was flown back to Spain after being transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Al Duwadimi and then to another hospital in Riyadh.

Born in the Spanish city of Tarragona, Falcon has been “surrounded by motorcycles” his entire life, according to his Twin Trail online profile. Participated in the Dakar Rally in 2022.

“Carles was a smiling man, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorcycling,” Twin Trails said in its Instagram post.

“He left us doing something that was his dream: racing the Dakar. He was having fun, he was happy on the bike. We should remember him for his smile and the joy he created in everyone.”

Falcon worked as a computer engineer and was also a motorcycle instructor and travel guide in his spare time.

“There are a lot of people who have learned from being with him,” Twin Trail said.

“He taught with patience, energy and joy, he made everyone enjoy motorcycling. This is what he left us and all of us who were close to him, family, friends, colleagues and fans will always remember with us. ” ,

“We ask that the family and team maintain the confidentiality of any farewell events over the coming days.”

The Dakar Rally is one of the world’s longest and most demanding endurance races and this year it runs 7,891 kilometers from AlUla to Yanbu in Saudi Arabia. Will end on January 19th.

CNN’s Patrick Sung contributed to this report