Cuban banks offer incentives to promote online shopping and payments in January

Officials of Popular Savings Bank (BPA) informed its customers that the 6% bonus will be retained on payments for goods and services made in Cuban Pesos (CUP) at POS or through online payment option in the month of January . And by scanning QR code by TransferMovil QR code, and Enzona.

According to this information communicated on the network, this offer applies to any type of premises that offers the product (public or private), as long as payment is made through the indicated methods.

The Bank of Credit and Commerce (Bandec) also announced its discounts in the month of January, they offer benefits for electronic payments in Cuban pesos, including a 6️% bonus available on electronic cards of this entity. This offer is extended till January 31 for payments and purchases through TransferMovil, Enzona and POS using cards.

So far, Capital Bank, Metropolitano has not officially communicated on its social networks about the extension of the 6% discount, but it will certainly do so in the next few hours.

At this time they only have a payment schedule for retirees through 2024. But in the month of December they implemented it, also 6% in payments in the national currency, so like the rest of the financial institutions, the most logical thing is to extend it.

Discounts on online shopping in Cuba in January

The Exchange House in Cuba (Cadaques) announced that they will continue to offer discounts on online transactions in the national currency with magnetic cards of Cuban banks such as Bandec and BPA. Here we will tell you how to do it.

According to Cadaca, “As you know, there is a 6% electronic payment bonus from January 1 to January 31. Don’t know how to do it? Mobile Transfer: Choose online payment option using QR code. Enzona: Choose Scan QR option POS: With your magnetic card.”

Amid the price inflation in Cuba, these discounts, although minimal, are a relief to purchases in Cuban pesos.