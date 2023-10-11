Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Price, specifications and launch

Launch of the long awaited The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is coming to MexicoAnd here we provide you important details about its price, features and release date.

The demand for the Samsung series of phones in Mexico is undeniable, being one of the favorites among users. The confirmation of the launch of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has created great anticipation among those looking for the latest technology.

When is samsung s24 released?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra official launch date marked For January 2024. According to the statement released on Samsung’s official website, this anticipated smartphone will be available from January 17 next year. An exciting announcement will be made during the Galaxy Unpacked event, He too Will introduce S24 and S24+ models, The event will be broadcast on social networks and YouTube at 12:00 noon Mexican time.

After the official launch, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be available in various countries including Mexico.

Although the official presentation is scheduled for January, there are already leaks that show some of the key features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The device will be available in colors like Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow, this is the first time that the brand has included titanium similar to the iPhone 15 Pro.

Specifications of new Samsung cell phones

Leaked specifications include a 6.8-inch QHD+ screen, 120 Hz refresh rate, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Impressive cameras, including 12 MP front and 200 MP + 50 MP + 12 + 10 rear, Storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB, 12 GB RAM, strong 5000 mAh battery and Corning Gorilla protection.

Furthermore, it has been estimated that The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will pioneer the inclusion of new Samsung AI technology Focused on photography features and user experience.

As far as prices are concerned, although they have not been officially revealed yet, estimates are based on last year’s S23 model. About, The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be priced at around 24,849 pesos, the Galaxy S24+ at around 21,124 pesos, and the Galaxy S24 at around 16,932 pesos.,

These initial details create even more anticipation among technology enthusiasts eager to experience the innovations introduced by the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.