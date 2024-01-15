Cuban government keen to receive Russian investment in its tourism industry

The Cuban regime, in a desperate attempt to revive the failing tourism industry, wishes to build hotels with Russian capital.

Juan Carlos Garcia GrandaAccording to the report, Cuba’s Tourism Minister (Mintur) assured that the government wants Russian businessmen to build and manage new facilities in the Caribbean country. beyond russia,

At the thirtieth edition of the Russian International Tourism and Hospitality Exhibition, which ended last Thursday, the Cuban president said he would “work with the Russian government for two years to identify all the necessary bases and necessary actions to create such a Are working.” Reality.”Investment”.

“The task we have set for ourselves is to attract capital from Russian investors to Cuban tourism, in particular the construction of hotel complexes, network facilities of various categories, yacht parking and other additions,” Garcia revealed in Moscow. For facilities.”

“The hotel business in Cuba has been developing for 30 years with the help of foreign investment. And if we are dependent on Russian tourism, it would be logical that this business be managed by people who know Russian tourists well,” the official argued.

During the Moscow Tourist Fair, Cuba’s stand provided information about tourist packages designed for Russians. The offers include excursions, especially sea trips, which are one of the favorites of tourists from that country.

Cuban regime aims to receive more than 200,000 Russian tourists in 2024And believes that the use of cards with MIR operating system is one of the attractions.

According to the Tourism Minister, “This mode of payment can facilitate the stay of customers,” indicated a report in the news agency. latin press,

Cuba has approximately 20,000 payment terminals at various points of sale of products and services located in tourist destinations and more than 50,000 successful operations have been carried out so far, which is a competitive advantage, García said.

Russian tourist arrivals to Cuba reached 184,800 people in 2023, a record number. He indicated that according to Cuban official data, between January 1 and March 10, 2024, about 52,000 Russians have already visited the country, which is 2.1 times more than in the same period in 2023. beyond russia,

There are currently direct flights from Russia to Havana, Varadero and Cayo Coco, and Mintur hopes to increase weekly frequencies to 20. According to the news portal, opening flights to Holguín and direct travel schedules from St. Petersburg are already being discussed. ,

The Cuban government is trying its best to bring tourism out of the current crisis. The number of visitors in 2023 was less than 2.5 lakh.

According to the Cuban Presidency website, last year the country welcomed 2,436,980 tourists, 69.6 percent of the plan. Although this figure represents an increase of more than 51 percent compared to the previous year (1,614,087 visitors in 2022), it was below the regime’s expectations, which Expected to reach 3.5 million tourists in 2023,