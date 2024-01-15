Deadpool & Wolverine Could Make Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch an Even Bigger Threat to the Multiverse (Marvel Theory)

deadpool and wolverine has already got fans excited with its impressive teaser trailer. Fans will have to wait a few more months to experience the new MCU film in theaters but information about the film continues to emerge. According to the latest insider report, the film will reportedly introduce the concept of an ‘anchor’ to the branches of Yggdrasil in the MCU. This concept could prove detrimental to Earth-616 due to the apparent death of the Scarlet Witch in this universe.

Ryan Reynolds’ film will see the lead characters attack each other, but eventually unite to fight a bigger threat. VAT from bottle gourd plays a major role in deadpool and wolverineWhich will presumably leave Deadpool tasked with multiverse-saving tasks.

deadpool and wolverine Theory Could Make Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda a Bigger Threat

Marvel Studios deadpool and wolverine This will be one of the turning points for the MCU, both on-screen and off-screen. The potential success of the film would bring fans back faith in the franchise after a series of unsuccessful or mediocre projects. However, the story is expected to take an even more interesting twist with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool traveling through the multiverse to solve a problem.

According to insider Daniel Richtmananother one bottle gourd Apart from TVA, other elements will also be seen in the film. The film will introduce the concept of ‘anchors’ into the branches of Yggdrasil. This anchor will be a specific being in the universe, whose death will cause the entire universe to collapse, unravel and disappear completely along with existence.

Richtman’s scoop also generated several other theories on social media and online discussion forums. Redditor, u/Tonycam24, suggests that the Scarlet Witch may be the anchor creature and may die in the end Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Probably the incident of infiltration has started.

According to the Redditor’s theory, the Young Avengers will bring Elizabeth Olsen’s character to life as they team up to save Earth-616 from an invasion. As shown in the end credits Miracle, the Young Avengers team is starting to take shape under Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel. However, the team will face resistance from Doctor Strange, who believes that the Scarlet Witch is too dangerous to be brought back to life.

deadpool and wolverine This appears to confirm another popular theory

Fans of the film previously speculated that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool would not be the only version of the character in the film. A new promotional art for the film confirmed four other variants, including Babypool, Kidpool, Dogpool, and Headpool. Speculations noted a cameo by a special child actor in the role of Kidpool. Percy Jackson Actor Walker Scobell was the fans’ choice for the role (via CBR ).

New promo art for #deadpoolandwolverine Reveals our first look at Babypool, Kidpool, and Headpool. #deadpoolwolverine pic.twitter.com/GzFQVhg8Fp – Marvel Multiverse (@MarvelMultiverse) 23 March 2024

Another scoop as far as the variant in the film is concerned @CanWeGetToast It was previously suggested that there would be variants of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Scooper also revealed that the Wolverine version will be played by none other than man of Steel Actor Henry Cavill. Others also reported Cavill’s involvement in a potential MCU role.

deadpool and wolverine Will be released in theaters on 26 July 2024.