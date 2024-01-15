Ronald Acuna Jr. RAN 2 vs. Boston

atlanta braves And boston red sox They met head-to-head on the last weekend of the preseason. Ronald Acuna Jr., shaun murphy And rafael devers He showed what’s coming for the nascent 2024 campaign.

acuña jr I had another productive day with wood, this Sunday afternoon, March 24th. JetBlue ParkWith the conviction to get into a rhythm.

In his first offensive inning, he competed with right-hander Cooter Crawford, who hit a strong single through the middle of the field that went into the glove of center fielder Sedan Rafaela. He repeated the above, but in the third inning, and on the first pitch he fielded it to left, increasing his average to .320 for that time.

The next two chances in the box, he failed to get a fly ball to center and a groundout to first baseman Alex Binelas, ending his performance with two hits in four at-bats.

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox

team of braves He attacked quickly at the top of the second innings matt olson In scoring position. Michael Harris II He opened the slate with a simple 1×0 tug. but the benefit was increased shaun murphy, he then caught a pitch in the middle of the zone, and deposited it over the Green Monster for a 3×0. It was his second four-corner hit of the preseason.

red Sox After negotiations over tickets by Tyler O’Neil and Trevor Story, a discount was given to the third episode, later, rafael devers House full and keeping one off the board seemed easy.

The batsman in turn, Tristan Casas, hit a strong single through the middle of the field to score a run and devers With 2×3.

history was in favor atlanta bravesafter doubling Michael Harris II Started the fourth inning, walked to the table with a mask on shaun murphy, He faced pitcher Cooter Crawford for the second time in the game and with a 1–2 count, he doubled up, reading the delivery perfectly. He executed the hit solidly to take it over the left field wall for a 5×2.

boston He closed the gap with another in the fourth episode. Masataka Yoshida walked, followed by Pablo Reyes to ground out pitcher Aaron Bummer. The situation was calmed down by Connor Wong’s double play hit in a 5-4-3 formation.

Just when it was thought the problem was solved, a wild delivery from Bammer brought the Japanese outfielder to the plate with a 3×5.

Boston took advantage of small details to its advantage

Control of the match was assumed by the locals, once Villar Abreu got a walk and was moved to third base by an undisputed hit from Sedan Rafaela. The player, who was a few meters away from the plate, scored on Masataka Yoshida’s sacrifice fly for the 4×5.

the balance continues to decline red Sox In the bottom of the seventh inning, with a walk by Villar Abreu and an undrafted walk by Jamie Westbrook, the Browns looked to strike out and tie. The batter on duty, Alan Castro, hit a double play grounder, but Abreu scored with the tying run.

The meeting ended with a tied scoreboard 5×5And both teams said bye for the remaining spring training.

most excellent

atlanta braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. :4-2, .298 average

:4-2, .298 average Michael Harris II : 3-2, 2B, 2CA, CI,

: 3-2, 2B, 2CA, CI, shaun murphy: 4-2, 2 HR, 4 IC, 2 AC, .333 average

boston red sox

rafael devers :2-2, AC

:2-2, AC Tristan Casas : 3-1, 2 IC

: 3-1, 2 IC masataka yoshida: 2-2, CI, CA, BB

