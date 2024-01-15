Cuban government updates import policy for medicines, food and hygiene

The Cuban government has once again extended the date for free imports of food, hygiene and medicines of a non-commercial nature. Four days before the expiration of the current permit (March 27, 2024), the Official Gazette published Resolution 60 which temporarily and exceptionally extends the tariff exemption until June 30, 2024.

According to the new rules, the decision was taken because “limits on product offerings that may induce discounting remain in place in the country.” Import applies to goods brought or sent by sea, air or postal means, as long as the package consists only of medicines, food or cosmetics.

Nelson Enrique Cordovas Reyes, head of the General Customs of the Republic, is a signatory of Resolution 60/2024. The signing took place on March 21, 2024, although it was published in the Gazette six days later.

The decision to freely import medicines, sanitation and food was first taken in July 2021 due to the widespread crisis following the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. December 31, 2021 was the initial effective date of the measure.

Since then, the tariff exemption has been extended continuously for a period of more than six months. The last extension ended on March 31, 2024.

Although Cordovas Reyes appeared on national television on March 19, 2024 to point out those who were making “improper use of the tariff facility”—which could potentially lead to benefits being revoked—, the Havana administration refused to allow the free It was decided to extend it by three more months. Import of products that are most in shortage on the island today.

Will the shortages of medicines, sanitation and food in Cuba be eliminated in three months? Is the government planning to continue extending the tariff benefits in the short term? Will this solve the sustainability of free import of products? The questions will be answered approximately four days before June 30, 2024.

