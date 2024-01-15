How much does a humanoid robot cost, Elon Musk answers

The tycoon released a video of the machine, which is 1.70 meters long and weighs 54 kg, moving slowly while a group of spectators watch.



One of the most recognized technology giants, Elon Musk has taken a step forward by announcing a revelation on X (formerly Twitter) that could prove to be a milestone in the robotics industry.

According to Musk, humanoid robot They may be closer than integrated into our daily lives. The businessman said the cost of acquiring one of these humanoid robots could be “less than half the price of a car.”

Sam Corr, head of autonomous technology and robotics research at ARK Invest, raised the following question in X:

,A humanoid robot Its weight is less than one tenth of the weight of a carCan manufacturing ramp up to a vehicle 10 times larger? Does it even matter? “It appears that the limitation will be software capability, not manufacturing capability.”

Tesla’s humanoid robot is Optimus Gen 2. (Youtube: Lex Friedman/Tesla)

Manufacturing ramp refers to the process and period of time in which a company significantly increases its production capacity to meet expected or increasing demand levels for a new or existing product.

Musk responded for his part:

“The complexity per unit of mass is much higher with a humanoid robot, but I still think it costs less than half of a car.”

Keeping this estimate of Elon Musk in mind, A humanoid robot could cost around $20,000 Keeping in mind that the price of Tesla Model Y is $40,310.

Musk believes that humanoid robots will be cheaper than cars. (x:alonmask)

In late 2023, Tesla surprised the world by presenting the development of its mobile artificial intelligence concept in the form of a humanoid robot, Optimus Gen 2.

It is known for its significant advances in robotic mobility.Especially in the delicacy of the movements of his neck and hands.

One notable aspect is the inclusion of sensors in the fingers, giving it the ability to grasp and manipulate delicate objects by applying different levels of pressure, an important capability for effective interaction in human environments and handling delicate instruments or equipment. .

Gen 2 is the company’s latest generation of humanoid robots. (Tesla)

Also called Tesla Bot Gen 2, its cervical design has been improved, implementing a mechanism that gives it better neck mobility, closely simulating typical human fluid movements.

Under the direction of Elon Musk, Tesla claims that the Optimus Gen 2 reaches 30% faster travel speeds than its predecessor.

This increase in speed is attributed to a remodel of the anatomy of their legs, which is now more similar to that of humans, favoring a more agile and stable gait.

Another popular humanoid robot is Ameka, developed by Engineered Arts. It is known for its ability to interact with humans in a natural and fluid manner.

This humanoid robot can talk and can even draw cats. (Youtube: Engineered Arts)

This robot is characterized by a face that is capable of imitating human expressions with great accuracy, facilitating more fluid and realistic interactions with humans.

Its structure is designed with advanced technology that not only allows it to mimic detailed facial expressionsbut also execute a wide range of physical activities that mirror human gestures and postures.

Ameka is generally presented in shades of gray or white, particularly highlighting her facial features and eyes, which are key elements of the conversation’s dynamics.

Ameka is distinguished by his ability to maintain a conversation. (Video capture/Youtube: Engineered Arts)

To communicate effectively, it is equipped with microphones, cameras located in its binocular-like eyes, an additional camera on its chest, and special facial recognition software, which allows it to recognize people in its environment and interact with them. gives.

From 2021, ameka has an instagram account Through which its creators share content about robots.

When its creators asked Ameka how he saw the future of humanity in the next century, the robot responded positively, predicting a future of greater stability and equality.