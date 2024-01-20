Cuban niece breaks silence, found dead in Havana

The alleged niece of the Cuban woman found dead this Friday near an agricultural market in La Lisa, Havana, has broken her silence and asked authorities to investigate the victim’s ex-husband.

Through social networks, Zaidelyn Enamorado Gutiérrez said that her aunt’s name was Irma and that she lived in Oriente with her former partner.

After ending the relationship, the woman went to the country’s capital with her daughter and granddaughter.

“She put her house in Oriente up for sale, and when her husband found out she went to Havana to supposedly meet, we didn’t know, because my aunt was no longer with her and she didn’t want to live at all. From him,” she said. The young lady

However, apparently the man later tried to talk to her and see her.

“My cousin started getting worried because she didn’t come home and it turns out she was found dead at a stoop with her throat cut. By this I mean they investigate the ex-husband who is still in Havana. Will or has already left,” this person said, adding that he does not live on the island, but in Spain.

There is not much information yet about the incident, but several reports shared by users through social networks indicate that the woman was murdered after an attempted robbery in the early hours of the day.

Ernesto Sanchez of Cuba said, “They found a woman with her throat cut, at a bus stop in San Agustin, Havana, next to a food stand. They left her sitting there, people passing by thought she was dead.” Is alive.” ,

However, the niece fears it was a femicide.