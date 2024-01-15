Cuban Olympic softball player Diamela Puente Salas passes away

Cuban softball players Diamela Puente SalasA member of the Island team that competed at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games died of a heart attack this Saturday night.

“Today the Cuban sports movement is in mourning because it has suffered the loss of a tremendous athlete, a wonderful human being, a good daughter, a good mother and wife,” said the photographer from the Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER). santiago de cuba, alejandro floro cebreco duvergel,

Facebook Capture/Alejandro Floro Cebreco Duvergel

The outstanding athlete was 43 when she died., He was a native of Palma Soriano, where he was born on 5 January 1981.

Another post on Facebook also mourned the physical departure of this Cuban shortstop, who was a member of national teams for more than 20 years and was part of the team that participated in the Olympic Games for the first and only time, highlighting its importance. And attracted attention. Preventing Cuban athletes.

Facebook Capture/Leo Burun Cuba

He retired from the game during the Covid-19 period when he was approaching 40 years of age.

Mother of one child, the athlete’s record at the Pan American Games includes two bronze medals, obtained in Winnipeg, 1999 and Guadalajara, 2011. In addition to four medals at the Central American and Caribbean Games: gold in Maracaibo, 1998; Silver in Cartagena de Indias, 2006 and Barranquilla 2018, and bronze in Veracruz, 2014.

Its international participation also included three World Cups, in which Cuba finished ninth in Caracas, Venezuela in 2010; 12th place in Whitehorse, Canada in 2012; And in 2016 the position was 16, based in Surrey, Canada.

At the so-called World Games, held in 2013 in Cali, Colombia, the athlete had another great season as she was one of the protagonists of the gold medal won by Cuba.