Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys in “Game of Thrones”, adorned by Prince William

The Mother of Dragons at Windsor Castle. Prince William presented the Medal of the Order of the British Empire to actress Emilia Clarke and her mother on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Both women were awarded this honorary recognition for helping many people suffering from brain injuries with their organization SemU, which they created in 2019.

In 2011 and 2013, the star of game of Thrones Had brain hemorrhage twice. Today restored to “100%”, she reported on social networks and in the press that she had suffered enormous pain.

Emilia Clarke in the spotlight

In an Instagram video posted on Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William’s account, the mother-daughter duo looked very proud to be at the royal family’s palace. The actress’s mother Jennifer also expresses her gratitude and the importance of highlighting the organization: “It’s a personal honor, but most of all, we created the association because the consequences of brain injuries are so unknown.”

Next to him are his daughter and the star game of Thrones She also seems very impressed: “To get an award like this is just icing on the cake. I’m going to have my photo taken for this award. And people will say: ‘Why did this person, who we know, do this—’ What He got this award?’ And we’ll say, ‘This is to treat head injuries.'”

At the end of the video, the artist’s mother says that the goal of the association is “to help other people who have been working in this field longer (than them) to bring about the change that people desperately need.” “

SEMU Association has launched a call for donations

A photo of the two women was published on the Semyu Instagram account. In the caption, the association, which has more than 100,000 subscribers, writes that it is launching “a major appeal to help change the face of resettlement.” And thus “seeks support to continue treating more people with its pioneering group rehabilitation program called Neurorehabilitation Online (NROL)”. A donation of 10 pounds sterling (11.70 euros) could make it possible to “buy rehabilitation sessions for a brain injury survivor.”

In an article, American media People The award was announced in King Charles III’s 2024 New Year Honors list last December, the report said. Kate Middleton was not present during this awards ceremony. She is still recovering from abdominal surgery she had a few weeks ago. In addition to the health problems of George’s mother, Charlotte, and Louise, there are also problems for King Charles III, who has recently been diagnosed with a form of cancer.