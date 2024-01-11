Dakota Johnson teases twist on Spider-Verse plans as Madame Web hints at

Sony’s Madame Web is becoming a topic of discussion, thanks in part to an intriguing international promo featuring star Dakota Johnson and the latest casting that may reveal its connection to Spider-Man. No, we don’t mean the “he was in the Amazon with my mom while she was researching spiders right before she died” thing.

As we recently learned, Marvel Studios’ 2024 film slate only includes Deadpool 3. Given the lackluster box office response to recent MCU films, Sony Pictures Entertainment stands to benefit if it plays its cards right with upcoming Spider-Verse projects. With Madam Web being the first of these releases, it has the added pressure of setting expectations for the rest.

Will this make a good impression on moviegoers who are reportedly suffering from “superhero fatigue”? Madame Web lead star Dakota Johnson certainly thinks so, as she opens up about her role in a new promo clip and predicts the film’s success.

The video provides a quick glimpse of Cassandra Webb, the visionary character portrayed by Johnson. He teased the audience with the promise that they would love the film so much – so much so that they might even watch it twice. Could this be a hint that the film will actually have multiple endings?

Another possible secret that has been kept under wraps is the casting of Emma Roberts and Adam Scott and what roles they are playing. Although shooting for the film wrapped early last year, details on what their roles are are scant. This led to speculation that they might play Peter Parker’s mother, Mary, and his beloved Uncle Ben, respectively.

Adam Scott’s portrayal of Uncle Ben, an important character in the Spider-Man mythos, will bring a new perspective to the character. In Madame Web, Scott’s character is depicted as a young paramedic who briefly collaborates with Cassandra Webb before being transformed into a super-powered guardian.

While the extent of Scott’s role remains uncertain, his presence confirms Peter Parker’s existence in Madame Web’s universe – not that it comes as a surprise – and puts a new spin on Ben Parker’s background. Yes, pardon the pun.

Plus, if Emma Roberts is indeed playing Mary Parker, it would mark the first time Peter Parker’s mother will be portrayed with real depth. In previous Spider-Man films, except for the role of Richard Parker (played by Campbell Scott) in The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2, the future wall-crawler’s birth parents have only been featured in previous stories. . Interestingly, Sony has not released any promotional images of Emma Roberts, which adds fuel to the fire of speculation.

In the comic books, Richard and Mary Parker were CIA agents engaged in covert operations during the Cold War. If the Madame Web movie is taking a page from comic book history, Mary’s role could prove crucial in uncovering the broader conspiracy involving Ezekiel Sims and Madame Web.

After a fatal accident, Cassandra sets out on a mission to save three women – Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor), and Anya Corazon (Isabella Merced) – from the relentless Ezekiel Sims.

Her journey uncovers the mystery behind her mother’s disappearance, culminating in her becoming a mentor to three young women chosen by the Spider-Totem, as well as adopting the alias ‘Madame Web’.

With the possible addition of Spider-Man’s mother and a younger version of Uncle Ben, the film’s plot could set up Sony’s future plans for an entirely new direction for its Spider-Man, separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – But where does that leave Andrew Garfield’s rumored The Amazing Spider-Man 3?

Madam Web will hit the theaters in February. 14, 2024.