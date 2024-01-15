dani alves party

2024-03-28



A few days ago, the former right back Brazil, Dani Alves, He made world news when he was released from jail on bail after being found guilty of raping a young woman in a nightclub in Spain. Almost 72 hours after his freedom, the former Barcelona man threw a lavish party at home.

According to ‘This is Life’, Daniel Alves He served as host of a Tuesday night party to celebrate the birthday of his father, Domingos Alves da Silva. a party of Daniel Alves which lasted until 5 a.m., according to reports: “At night they came to this house when there were almost no journalists left and they also celebrated (Domingos Alves da Silva’s birthday) with Dani Alves,” said a reporter for the program. declare. ‘This is Life’ is about a party that the Brazilian footballer organized for his father. And it wasn’t just any party, according to leaks from some of the guests, the event went on till five in the morning and was attended by family friends as well as some of the footballer’s personal friends.

Danny Alves left jail

After spending 14 months and five days in prison, last Monday Daniel Alves He was released from prison after managing to raise the million euros needed for bail, confirmed by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia. The Brazilian footballer walked out of prison just after 4:00 pm (local time in Spain).

