Types of Kindness by the Director of Poor Creatures

Emma Stone reunites with two of her castmates poor creaturesWillem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley in the new film from director Yorgos Lanthimos, the teaser of which has just been revealed.

Magnetic voice-overs, electro-pop by Eurythmics (Sweet Dreams), mysterious actors and flash sequences suggest a nervy and cathartic film. Just a few seconds already it makes you really want it.

3 stories, 7 characters

This new film is from Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Creatures, The Lobster), again starring Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley and Willem Dafoe. The themes and register are radically different from Poor Creatures, Emma Stone explains: “It’s a triptych with seven main actors found in three different stories, so each plays a different character in each story”. The official synopsis reads: “Kinds of Kindness is a triptych narrative that follows: a man without options who attempts to take control of his life; A policeman is worried because his wife who disappeared at sea has returned and seems to be a different person; And a woman is determined to find that special man with a special power, who is ready to become a singular spiritual leader. Starring Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn and Mamoudou Athie, Kinds of Kindness will be released in theaters in the United States. 21st June. There is no official release date in France yet.