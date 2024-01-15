Dani Alves posted a bail amount of one million euros for his release

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves convicted of rape spain The bail amount of 1 million euros which the court had asked for has been deposited and he will be able to get out of jail. temporary release The Spanish justice system gave this information on Monday.

The footballer Dani Alves has paid this Monday to the court the million euros that the court imposed on him last Wednesday. barcelona is to be released, pending the resolution of the appeal against his conviction for raping a young woman, so his release from prison may be imminent.

The Barcelona court granted a favorable measure to the athlete last Wednesday, but as of this Monday he had not been able to deposit the amount of money demanded by the court to free him while the appeal against his sentence is settled.

“We inform you that on account of Section 21 of the hearing barcelona The bail of Daniel Alves has been recorded,” the court said in a brief statement.

Alves He will now be able to leave Brien 2 prison, located about 40 km from Barcelona, ​​where he has been held since the end of January 2023.

The 40-year-old footballer, who had a successful career with teams like FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, was sentenced by that court in February to four and a half years in jail for raping a woman. The bathroom of a nightclub in that Spanish city in late 2022.

The court also imposed an additional five years of supervised release, ordered a restraining order on the victim for nine and a half years, and paid compensation of 150,000 euros (about $163,000).

Both defense sides had appealed against the sentence Alves, who requested his acquittal during the trial, as well as the prosecutor’s office, which wants to toughen the sentence the player receives. These appeals can take months to resolve.

Despite his successful career in elite football, where he holds the record for the number of trophies won, Alves It took several days to raise his bail of one million euros. Neymar’s father, who had helped him financially after his arrest, has refused to help him now that he has been convicted.



Alves guarantees he will not run away

hearing of barcelona He granted the temporary release on Wednesday, a day after a hearing in which Brazil’s defense had requested the measure, alleging their client had already served a quarter of the sentence he had received.

This circumstance will enable him, in the event of a final conviction, to receive prison benefits.

At the end of the brief scene, AlvesAppearing from jail through videoconferencing, he assured the court that he would not run away and had faith in justice.

These arguments convinced neither the Public Prosecutor’s Office nor the private prosecution, who continued to oppose the release of the former Brazilian international to prison, as they considered the risk of escape to be high.

But Justice, who supported the cause, rejected the demands of Alves In order to be released pending investigation, he now estimated that the “passage of time” is a “mitigating factor” of the previous criteria, and stated that the risk of flight “has reduced.”

we recommend you

Alves’ financial situation

Despite his successful career in elite football, where he holds the record for the number of trophies won, Alves It took several days to raise his bail of one million euros.

Neymar’s father, who had helped him financially after his arrest, has refused to help him now that he has been convicted.

According to his defense, the footballer’s financial situation was greatly affected by his arrest in January 2023, which meant the suspension of his contract with Mexican Pumas and he is still waiting to earn a huge sum of money after several lawsuits. Treasury with Spanish.

Magistrates recognized that the real economic situation Alves “Not known”, but it can be assumed that it still has “comfortable financial solvency”.

Apart from bail, the court also imposed other measures to temporarily release him pending the final verdict, such as withdrawal of his two passports, obligation to attend the court weekly, no leave. spain Or prohibited from going near the victim.