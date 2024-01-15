Singer reveals her new short and blonde haircut

fanny mazalon

03/25/2024 at 12:09 pm

Rihanna ditched her long brown hair for a short and… blonde cut! During a business trip to California, the singer revealed her new hairstyle, which smells of the 2010s.

Rihanna’s hair changes frequently, during her public outings the singer wears a variety of hairstyles that are always unpredictable. The affair took place at Santa Monica Airport on Friday, March 22 where the star revealed her short, blonde hair.

In the middle of a business trip, Rihanna took the time to smile at the photographers, taking the opportunity to show off the changes in her face. His last public appearance occurred in early March 2024, when the Barbadian performed exclusively on stage for three days of the festival. Before the wedding of Indian billionaire Anant Ambani,

For this memorable show, the singer displayed long brown hair down to her lower back. A completely different look than her current style: short, blonde hair. At the airport, Rihanna wore wide, baggy jeans over heels and a black tweed cardigan over a sports jersey. An outfit that combines chic and “sportswear” to perfection.

Her new hairstyle adds a rock’n’roll touch to the young lady, enough to take away the glamorous and sensual look of her previous appearance.

Rihanna exports “Fenty” to China

Her business trip to Santa Monica coincides with an announcement made on Rihanna’s Instagram account on March 21, 2024. The businesswoman revealed that her cosmetics brand “Fenty Beauty” will be exported to China.

Chinese fans will be able to stock up in Sephora stores from April 1, 2024. Big news for the singer, who has been very busy since the birth of her second child, Riot Rose Meyers, born in August 2023.