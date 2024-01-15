Price and features of the new Apple phone with Artificial Intelligence

Renewing many of its features, the announcement of the launch of iPhone 16 Pro Max has raised a lot of expectations in the world of technology

In January 2024, Samsung launched the new Galaxy S24 Ultra, one of the first Android count in artificial intelligence, In order not to be left behind, Manzana wants to fight the tech battle with the promise of its new flagship: the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Like every year, Manzana It will launch its most powerful device by mid-September 2024 and although it is still a few months away from arriving, several details have been leaked about this iPhone 16 Pro Max, which will not only be the most powerful but will also come with . artificial intelligence, It has titanium in its construction and is one of the most balanced cameras on the market.

What will be the features in iPhone 16 Pro Max?

The biggest change in this iPhone 16 Pro Max will be in the camera module, which will look completely different from previous generations, since it will be more comfortable to record content in this way so that it can be played back. In Vision Pro.

New design of iPhone 16 Pro Max. Photo: Technonauts

However, not only will the camera module change, but it turns out that the phone lens of the iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with a technology called “Tetraprism Telephoto”, which will allow you to zoom X5 without any problem.

Also, on the side of the device there will be a new ‘capture button’, With various functions like swipe zoom, long press and other photography related options, it is designed to improve the shooting experience. This button is added to the ‘Action Button’ already present in the model iPhone 15 Pro Max.

One of the most significant improvements in the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the arrival of the new A18 Pro Bionic processor that will not only improve power but also add Artificial Intelligence to strengthen Siri and compete with Samsung’s S24 Ultra.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will be one of the largest, as its Super Retina display will reach 6.9 inches with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Regarding the colors of the new iPhone 16 Pro Max, this new Apple device will have new presentations made of titanium, such as pink, steel, blue and other additional colors.

These will be the colors of the new phone. Photo: x

It’s too early to talk about the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, however, it is estimated to have a base price of $1,300 in the United States, which will be the same price as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, it will arrive in Peru with an average price of 7,500 soles.

