Daniel Maldonado leaves for Romania’s first division

2024-01-05

despite his great deeds MLS’s Los Angeles FC, Daniel Maldonado He was unable to gain the trust of the US team heading into the 2024 season. However, this would be Honduras’s first adventure in football. EuropeA continent where he will arrive in the next few hours to live as a Catracho Legionnaire. Ten this is the first thing i learned Daniel Maldonado He goes to the first division of football romania, Defensive defender will join the team Universitatea Craiova 1948 Club Sportive,

He Craiova 1948 It will be made official in the next few hours danil will be the fourth honduras Who plays football in this country? First, Carlo Costelli, Edgar Alvarez and Randy Diamond they played romania, This will be Daniel Maldonado’s fourth adventure abroad after serving at this club Pachuca (Mexico), Everton (Chile) and LAFC (United States). Upon learning that the current runner-up MLS, Maldonado had come for honduras Besides spending holidays with his family, he was waiting for a clear offer abroad. in recent times atlanta united Showed interest in signing former player of everton of chile, However, Catracho would travel to the “Old Continent” to seal his signature for the Romanian team. In the 2023 campaign, maldonadowhose MotaguaWas a starter in the first leg and finished his loan with LAFC A total of 1672 minutes were played across 21 games distributed between MLS and CONCACAF, He also scored a goal.