Dollar price in Colombia today, January 5: exchange rates and prices in Colombian pesos

The representative market rate established for this Thursday is equal to $3,927.64 for each US dollar, which represents an increase of $13.04 compared to the last day of trading on the stock market, which leaves the Colombian peso with an annual devaluation of -20.23%, taking into account that a year ago the North American currency was quoted at approximately $4,924.00. Went. However, during the last three days, the forex has registered an upward trend which brings it closer to the four thousand mark.

Despite upward fluctuations, the Colombian peso remains one of the most overvalued currencies globally and one of the largest rising currencies in Latin America. The currency, which opened the trading day this Friday below the exchange rate And was quoted above $3,920, which may be influenced by decisions taken by the United States Federal Reserve in the coming days.

How is the dollar behaving internationally?

Whereas The dollar continues to strengthen on the New York Stock Exchange and major stock markets in Europe have recorded significant gainsAsian indices closed with losses. However, in Colombia, the North American currency continues to exceed four thousand pesos.

According to Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management, “There is a growing sentiment that the Fed will cut rates, which All capital market trends have seen an upward trend in the last eight weeksStill completely caught up in stock market sentiment,” he explained to AFP.

How did the dollar behave in Colombia this week?

During the last seven days, The North American currency rose to $3,822.05, after opening trading at $3,822.05, according to a report released by Bank of Republic. Following this behavior, Colombian exchange houses sell the currency for about $3,930 and buy it for about $3,810, depending on the establishment and region of the country in which the transaction takes place. These were the fluctuations in the dollar this week:

Friday, January 5, 2024: 3,927.64 COP

3,927.64 COP Thursday, January 4, 2024: 3,921.56 COP

3,921.56 COP Wednesday, January 3, 2024: COP 3,940.05

COP 3,940.05 Tuesday, January 2, 2024: COP 3,822.05

COP 3,822.05 Monday, January 1, 2024: COP 3,822.05

COP 3,822.05 Sunday December 31, 2023: COP 3,822.05

COP 3,822.05 Saturday December 30, 2023: COP 3,822.05

COP 3,822.05 Friday, December 29, 2023: COP 3,822.05

