Darren Aronofsky casts Austin Butler in lead role in upcoming film

Cinema- His name is on everyone’s lips in Hollywood. After his role in the biopic elvis By Baz Luhrmann, praise is being showered on Austin Butler. just visible Dune: Part 2 In which he faces Timothée Chalamet, the talent of the former Disney child star has not finished invading our screens.

According to deadline And DiversityThe 32-year-old American actor was chosen by director Darren Aronofsky (whale), to play the lead role in his next film. Oscar winning director for black Swan Will adapt Charlie Huston’s books for the screen titled caught stealing,

The story is a thriller set in New York in the 90s. Austin Butler plays Hank Thompson, a former baseball player. , Who finds himself unknowingly immersed in a brutal struggle for survival in the criminal world” revealed Diversity, Darren Aronofsky said he was delighted to collaborate with Sony Pictures again “To bring Charlie’s adrenaline-filled roller coaster to life” he assured deadlineAlso directed by Austin Butler,

Blockbuster science fiction, independent films, series… since their interpretation King, Austin Butler plays roles, each more different than the last. If it took him a little less than ten years to gain the recognition of his peers, he’s not about to step away from the stage.

On March 15, Apple TV+ uploaded the last episode of the series lord of air, in which he plays one of the lead roles. He will return to theaters on June 19 bike rider From director with Jeff Nichols. His name is once again at the top along with Tom Hardy and Jodie Cormer.

apart from caught stealing By Darren Aronofsky, Austin Butler is also in casting for Ari Aster’s next feature film (midsummer, American directors brought together the cream of Hollywood edingtonA dark western starring Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal confirmed Vanity Fair,

