Day One Xbox Game Pass February 2024 Games Delayed to March 28th

highlight Xbox Game Pass game Open Roads has been delayed from February 22 to March 28.

Delays are common in the video game industry.

Open Roads is a highly anticipated interactive movie game.





There have been several instances over the years when Xbox Game Pass games have been delayed by a day. For example, Hello Anant xbox series Starfield There were delays many times. Delays are an unfortunate reality of video game development open roads This is the latest Game Pass game to have its release date pushed back.

Publisher Annapurna Interactive confirms Xbox Game Pass game of the day to EndGadget open roads There has been a delay from 22 February to 28 March. The reason for the delay is to further polish the game before launch. Whereas open roads As a day one Xbox Game Pass game, it’s worth noting that it’s also set to be available on PC, PlayStation consoles, and Nintendo Switch, so those who don’t have an Xbox will also be able to experience it.





What is Day One Game Pass Game Open Roads?

open roads is an interactive movie game starring Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever as a mother-daughter duo taking a road trip. The game has a distinct look that blends a cartoon aesthetic with 3D animation. It was developed by the Open Roads Team, a group of developers formerly from Fulbright, the studio behind the indie hit. Went home, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will know what open roads lives up to the high bar set by Went home When the game hits Game Pass on March 28th.

open roads The delay leaves a void in the Xbox Game Pass February 2024 lineup that needs filling, as there are now only three games confirmed for next month. persona 3 reload And it is coming on 2nd February Anuchard Set to join the lineup on February 6th. plateupMeanwhile, Xbox Game Pass is scheduled to release on February 15th.

These won’t be the only new Xbox Game Pass games for February 2024, but the rest of the lineup has not been announced at the time of this writing. The most likely scenario is that Microsoft will unveil more new Xbox Game Pass games for February 2024 on Tuesday, February 6, although this has not been confirmed yet.