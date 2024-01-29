He revealed allegations against UN agency workers who participated in the Hamas massacre in Israel

A protester holding a flag in front of the UNRWA headquarters in Gaza (Europa Press/Contact/Ahmed Zakot)



United Nations Refugee Agency staff Palestinians ,UNRWAFor its short form in English) kidnapped Israelis, took ammunition and the body of a dead soldier, and took part in a deadly attack on a kibbutz during. 7 October Hamas terrorist attackAs revealed in a report published this Sunday.

Details about UN workers accused of helping Hamas were published by newspapers during the massacre the new York Times, In which a report given to the United States Government was cited. This report led UNRWA to take the decision to fire 12 workers Several countries suspended their funding to the organization over the weekend.

The report said that UNRWA school counselors Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, “Accused of working with his son to kidnap a woman from Israel”,

“A social worker from Nussirat in central Gaza was accused of helping transport the body of a dead Israeli soldier to Gaza, as well as distributing ammunition and coordinating vehicles on the day of the attack,” the report cited by the newspaper said. There is an allegation.” New Yorker.

A third employee was described as ” Participant in the Kibbutz massacre that killed 97 people”apparently in berryOne of the most devastated sites in the Hamas-led attack on October 7.

An Israeli soldier walks past a house destroyed by Hamas in the Be’eri Kibbutz on October 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner)

The report said NYTDescribes names, descriptions and positions in UNRWA 12 workers, and they say 10 of the workers in question are members of the terrorist group Hamas, while one’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

To conclude, Israeli intelligence relied on Six people’s phones are being trackedIn this phone call tracking About other people who reportedly spoke about their involvement in the attack reading text messages Three others received orders ordering them to report to assembly points before the attack, including one in which they were ordered to carry RPGs stored in their home.

according to the report, Seven of the accused were teachers in UNRWA schools, and two worked in various positions in the schools. The other three were described as EmployeeA Social Worker and a warehouse Manager,

The most detailed allegations in the file relate to a high school counselor. khan younisIn southern Gaza, Israel accused a woman of collaborating with her son in the kidnapping.

Ammunition is thrown on the street after a Hamas attack in the Sderot area in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

still Nuseerat social workeraccused of helping in central Gaza Bring the body of a dead Israeli soldier to GazaAlso distributing ammunition and coordinating vehicles on the day of the attack.

according to the report, United States could not verify description or identity of the accused, but believes that The allegations are quite credible And Worry Ordering closure of financing.

He NYT This is what has been written so far could verify the identity of only one accusedwhom he described as “a warehouse manager whose social media profile lists him as a UNRWA employee and shows him wearing UN-branded clothing.”

On the other end, channel 13 Israel gave this information on Sunday night Two Israeli hostages freed from Gaza testified that they were held apart by UNRWA workers, Sometimes in their homes.

In one case, hostages said that the captor’s daughter had told them that he was a UNWRA Professorwho fed them snacks labeled and distributed by the UN agency, and moved them from location to location through UNWRA facilities to avoid detection when Israeli troops called off the siege.

It was not immediately clear whether this was the same case described in Times.

Asked about Israel’s allegations on Sunday, UNRWA said two of the 12 staff had died.But could not provide further information while the United Nations Office for Internal Oversight Services continued the investigation.

Displaced Palestinians receive food aid at a UNRWA center in Rafah, Gaza, on Sunday. (AFP)

On October 7, about 3,000 militants swept across the border into Israel, attacking military targets and communities and killing about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, in their homes and at a concert. The attackers also took 253 hostages to Gaza, where about half remain.

The allegations are the latest in a long time A series of Israeli complaints against the UN agency, Such as allowing anti-Israel indoctrination in hundreds of its schools and that some of its employees collaborate with Hamas. Administration trump Funding to the agency was suspended in 2018, but the US President, Joe BidenRestored it.

The latest allegations prompted donors including the United States, Germany, Britain, Italy, Australia and Finland to announce they had suspended further funding to the agency, and UNRWA said on Friday it had fired several staff over the allegations. Has been removed.

Supporters of the agency say the charges against it amount to an attempt to minimize the long-standing refugee problem and call the funding cuts a collective punishment. Last week, UNRWA Commissioner General, Philip Lazzarini, said he would appoint an independent unit to investigate the allegations, both “whether true or false” and “whether they are politically motivated.” He also said the allegations were damaging to the agency’s already strained operations.

There are currently 58 designated refugee camps in which UNRWA operates in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.