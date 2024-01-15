Dealers suggest regulating vehicle fleet

A study conducted by vehicle dealers in the country (Ecofave) has suggested implementing measures that will improve transportation conditions and reduce traffic jams.

These include: renewal of vehicle fleet, eliminating the selection process of a firm with international recognition to undertake vehicle technical inspection, reducing the level of depreciation, banning the import of light vehicles manufactured more than five years old. Apply and finish. “Extension” or “grace” to import vehicles older than five years.

Also, the adoption of the “Eurosystem” to reduce pollution caused by gas emissions; Enforcing compliance with the provisions established by the Pro Consumidor regarding the registration of guarantees, and controlling the importation of new vehicles made by unauthorized or informal importers.

Similarly, the Association of Vehicle Dealers and Manufacturers (Ekofev) recommends setting a price for license plate renewal for vehicles older than 10 years and increasing it according to the age of manufacture.

The Ecofave study is called: Development of the vehicle market in the Dominican Republic and its contribution to the national economy period 2014-2022.

The issue of land transportation in the Dominican Republic is considered a priority not only for importers, but for the entire society, since the vehicle fleet grows every day and new and old vehicles continue to rotate in it without being removed. , This situation creates not only environmental concerns, but also emotional and out-of-pocket costs.

In 2023, according to data from the Directorate General of Internal Taxes (DGII), there were 5,810,880 vehicles in circulation, of which 3,281,010 were motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the total vehicle fleet stood at 5 million 865,024 units in January-February of this year 2024, including 3 million 313,838 motorcycles, indicating an increase in the prevalence of this mode of transportation.

Apart from motorcycles, cars, jeepneys and private buses are the fastest growing units.

Import

Data from the Ecofave study, conducted between 2014 and 2022, shows that the country from which the most vehicles enter is China.

Furthermore, it points out the reasons for unfair competition in the sector and the importance of the fact that many owners change the system of using the more expensive fuel to LPG, which is a publicly subsidized fuel, due to its consequences for the state. it means. Likewise, it indicates that the final price of the automotive sector is influenced by ITBIS and the first license plate + CO2), the exchange rate of pesos to dollars and the interest rate on financial loans.

know more

renewal

Ecosafe proposes to renew the vehicle fleet with the aim of reducing the average age of the vehicle.

Park every two years, until they reach an average age of 10 years.

euro system

Furthermore, it suggests the adoption of the Euro system for pollution control by vehicles and their quality.

fuel,” to establish programs for its adoption in the country, initiate

With Euro 3, introduced in Europe since 2006, and move forward together

With EU rules.”