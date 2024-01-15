The most effective exercises to tone the arms and prevent them from becoming loose at the age of 60

All women who lead an active lifestyle and are interested in exercising should try keep us healthy But to stay in good physical shape at any age, we know the frustration that is experienced when we feel that we are not getting the most out of our exercise routine. Even Pilates classes or functional routines focused on developing muscle strength sometimes don’t stop. work hard Some parts of the body that are often pushed into the background and unfortunately in the long run we notice the effects of the passage of time more than others.
We are talking, for example, about the arms, those forgotten arms in which dysfunction and especially dysfunction of the triceps (so-called bat wings) begin to show their claws after the age of 50. Is. Well, today we have brought a solution to this small problem on the face. high impact exercise Which is included in the daily training routine and being consistent in its practice helps in strengthening the muscles behind our biceps.
Best exercise to strengthen arms and prevent sagging: triceps dip
Although the name sounds a bit strange, you should know that to execute it correctly you only have to use a high ladder or a chair that you have at home with a solid base. the technique is very simpleIt’s about doing a variation of the classic squat but focusing on your arms instead of the lower body.
In fact, often the biggest mistake that is made with regard to this exercise is to underestimate it and therefore leave it aside when setting up a workout when in reality it is. many more benefits Those that have been primarily considered include: strengthening the triceps and preventing sagging arms, strengthening the shoulders and indirectly engaging your abs.
How to do the perfect triceps dip
- Place your hands on the edge of the chair as in the previous illustration.
- Place your buttocks right in front of the seat, making a 45º angle with your legs relative to the floor.
- stretch your arms. This should be your starting position.
- Slowly lower yourself down by bending your elbows until your arms form a 90º angle.
- Then activate your triceps and begin to push downwards with your hands so that you slowly begin to rise to the starting position. He will be your first full representative.
A good way to include it in your daily routine Start doing 4 sets of 12 repetitions each, Rest as much as you need between sets. Do you dare?
Eva Machon is a digital editor, expert in fashion, beauty and healthy living. There isn’t a good sneaker that has escaped your radar or celebrity style that has gone unnoticed.
She’s an expert at covering the red carpet to get the most defined abs, but she doesn’t hesitate if she has to do the toughest CrossFit exercises to get them. Now, what she loves most about her job is getting the opportunity to peek into celebrities’ beauty bags and ask them all about their favorite beauty tips (one she never forgets).
No one knows better than him what it is like to spend hours diving into social networks in search of trends and new products, writing your reviews and testing (why not say so) your opinion on the most current topic with your friends. In her free time, she takes advantage of her creativity by sewing in her embroidery workshop, releasing energy by giving her all in her dance classes, and taking time to unwind with a good crime novel with her two cats.
Eva Machon graduated in Advertising and Public Relations from the Complutense University of Madrid and has since worked as an editor at various digital lifestyle magazines. She has been associated with women’s health for more than 4 years.
(tagstotranslate)discover