‘Delicate’ part 2 coming? How to watch new episodes

After a long wait, “American Horror Story” fans will finally get answers to some of the questions that the mystery cliffhanger “American Horror Story: Delicate,” Part 1 left open in October.
Featuring Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian, the first five episodes of “AHS: Delicate” premiere in September 2023. The 12th installment of the award-winning anthology show, “Delicate” takes inspiration from Danielle Valentine’s novel “Delicate Conditions.” In an interview with Entertainment Weekly the author described it as “essentially a horror novel about pregnancy”.
The story of “American Horror Story” involves a cult, a mysterious pregnancy and an actress desperate to make it in Hollywood. The remainder of the series consists of four more episodes, titled: “Opening Night,” “Ave Hestia,” ‘Little Gold Man,’ and “The Author.”
Here’s how to watch the final episodes of “American Horror Story: Delicate.”
When will ‘AHS: Delicate’ Part 2 premiere?
The first episode of “AHS: Delicate” Part 2 airs April 3 at 10PM ET/PT.
Each of the four new episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays.
Where to watch ‘AHS: Delicate’ Part 2
New episodes of “AHS: Delicate” air every Wednesday on FX. If you have access to the FX channel through your cable subscriber, check local listings. Episodes are available for streaming on Hulu the following day.
‘AHS: Delicate’ Part 2 Trailer
Cast of ‘AHS: Delicate’ Part 2
emma roberts as anna
Kim Kardashian Siobhan as Corbyn
Matt Czuchry as dex
dennis o’hair as Dr. Hill
Leslie Grossman as ashley
Billie Lourd as ashley
Annabelle Dexter-Jones As Sonia Shawcross and Adeline Harding
cara delevingne as Nurse Ivy
Michaela J Rodriguez As Nicolette
maaz ali in the form of a lotus
Julie White as Ms. Preacher
Tavi Gevinson as quora
debra monk as virginia
