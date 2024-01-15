The United States demanded that the Maduro dictatorship respect the right of all candidates to contest elections

International pressure is growing against the Maduro dictatorship to hold free elections in Venezuela (Reuters/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

America demanded this on Tuesday Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, who Respect the right of all candidates to participate in the presidential election on July 28 and expressed concern about the decision of the National Electoral Council (CNE) to block the registration of opposition member Corinna Yoris.

“We are working with other members of the international community to guarantee that Venezuelans can participate in inclusive and competitive elections, and we call on Maduro’s representatives to support all candidates in the elections,” a House spokesperson told media. Request permission to fight.” white, Karin Jean-Pierre.

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the majority faction of the Venezuelan opposition, attempted to register its presidential candidate Corina YorisIt was placed after The controversial disqualification affected María Corina Machado, the winner of the opposition primaries held last year.

However, The opposition condemned that electoral authorities also prevented Yoris’s registration.An 80-year-old academician who had never worked in politics until now and who has no problems with the law or disqualification from holding public office.

He said, “We support the will and right of the Venezuelan people to select their presidential candidates across Venezuelan political parties.”

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre referred to the questionable electoral process in Venezuela (EFE/Michael Reynolds)



Jean-Pierre reminded that the United States is “committed” to maintaining the sanctions relief imposed in recent months if the Maduro regime “persists”. “Barbados agreed on commitments outlined in election roadmap.”

Last October, representatives of the Unitary Platform and Chavismo signed an agreement in which the government committed to facilitating clean elections.

This allowed the United States to relax some of the sanctions it had imposed against the Venezuelan dictatorship.

Washington was the protagonist in the negotiation process leading to the elections, in which the opposition unsuccessfully requested Machado, the preferred candidate, to be authorized in the elections. The government of Joe Biden has been warning during these months that it will closely monitor compliance with the commitments made in Barbados.

In addition to not including Yoris, Machado-led party Vente Venezuela (VV) on Saturday condemned that The whereabouts of Emil Brandt, Henry Alvierez and Dignora Hernandez are unknown.Three of the group’s seven members arrested in the past two months have been accused by the Public Ministry of being linked to violent plans.

For your part, Chavismo Foreign Minister, Yvan Gilwarned this Tuesday that the regime “will take important decisions” regarding its relations with the EU after the continental bloc expressed His concerns about a wave of “arbitrary arrests” against opponents in the midst of the electoral process.

María Corina Machado reiterated this Tuesday that her candidate for president of Venezuela is Corina Yorris (Reuters/Gaby Ora).

“Venezuela will take important decisions regarding its relations with the EU, and will not allow the discredited bloc to continue trying to resort to its unsuccessful neo-colonial actions against a sovereign country,” the diplomat indicated on his social networks. “

Gil reminded that the EU supported the “farce” of rival Juan Guaidó, who “has insulted Venezuela’s institutions” and violated all principles of international law by following Washington’s foreign policy.

This comes after the EU foreign affairs spokesperson, Peter Stan, Call on the country to respect due process and guarantee the safety and security of detainees at all times. Similarly, and in line with what the United States expressed, the European Union expressed its “deep concern” about the “irregular process” that is preventing the Venezuelan opposition from participating in the elections.

“The EU is deeply concerned and Regret the irregular and opaque process Which has prevented some parties from registering their presidential candidates. All political and civil rights must be respected, including the right to participate in authentic elections, the Community Executive’s foreign affairs spokesperson told EFE agency. And he said the bloc “supports the efforts and democratic commitment of Venezuela’s democratic forces and civil society.”

