Delirious Part 2 poster reveals the return of Emma Roberts, shows demonic battle

Summary Year

American Horror Story: Fragile

The poster for Part 2 shows a terrified Emma Roberts fighting sinister forces.

American Horror Story: Fragile The poster for Part 2 shows a terrified Emma Roberts fighting sinister forces. Season 3 will return to FX on April 3, concluding the story which is based on the novel

critical condition

,

critical condition , The cast also includes Kim Kardashian, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Denis O’Hare.









American Horror Story season 12, tender, signaling its return with an awesome new poster. The latest season of the anthology show, which premiered Part 1 in 2023, is based on the novel critical condition By Danielle Valentine. It stars Emma Roberts as actress Anna Victoria Alcott, who fears her pregnancy is being destroyed by sinister forces. The season’s cast also includes Matt Czuchry, Kim Kardashian, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela J. Rodriguez, Dennis O’Hare, Cara Delevingne, Julie White and Maz Ali.

Per bloody disgustingFX has shared a new poster American Horror Story: Fragile part 2. Check it out below:





image It shows pregnant Emma Roberts horrified As she tries to close a door. On the other side are dark, demonic entities attempting to infiltrate her inner sanctum and make her character’s pregnancy even more tortured than it already is.





Could Fragile Part 2 stick the landing?

marketing materials for American Horror Story Seasons are abstract, usually avoiding revealing plot details of the seasons they are promoting. Therefore it cannot be assumed that this poster directly reflects the content tender Part 2. However, the image is likely Offers a literal interpretation of Anna’s headspace As a season summary. She has everything to lose and everything to gain from the evil forces that have entered her life, which may explain why the door is not completely closed, as she is somewhat uncertain about her potential future. Might be tempted.





It remains to be seen whether the second half of the season provides a satisfying ending to her story. tender Was It is not necessarily intended to be divided in half, because its production was put on hold amid the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strike, during which both unions fought for fair wages. However, on Rotten Tomatoes, the first part of the season earned a score of 77% with an audience score of 71%, so if Part 2 is as similar as Part 1, it can be considered a general success.

Connected American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 release date (and lag explained) American Horror Story: Delicate shut down after the release of its first part, but Part 2 has finally been given a release date of 2024.





long gap between American Horror Story However, the season could potentially prevent it from attracting a wide audience. This is the show’s longest break ever between a single season, including the intentionally split Season 10. double feature, which only waited a week between storylines. On the other hand, the break may have given audiences time to watch Part 1, which may ultimately have the opposite effect.



American Horror Story: Fragile

Part 2 premieres April 3 on FX.

Source: Bloody Disgusting