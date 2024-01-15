Who is the “high society barbie” Ekaterina Mizulina who will be Putin’s new girlfriend?

Russian model Ekaterina Mizulinaknown as on social networks “High Society Barbie”She is in the midst of controversy after Ukrainian and British media reported her as the new girlfriend of the Russian President. Vladimir Putin. According to the European press, the Kremlin leader had a relationship with Olympic medalist Alina Kabaeva, although that relationship may have ended and the president now lives with the content creator.

Media outlet The Times shared that Putin’s alleged girlfriend is a cyber security expert who has established herself on her social networks as a great defender of anti-LGBT legislation in the country. Although little is known about her personal life, Mizulina has an Instagram account, where she often shares photos of her face and messages to her followers.

Who is Putin’s new girlfriend?

According to international media, Ekaterina is 39 years old and the daughter of ultra-Orthodox senator Yelena Mizulina, which is why British media such as the Daily Star have nicknamed her “High Society Barbie”. The woman reportedly studied art history and Indonesian language at the University of London, and later got a job in the Russian government.

Currently, Ekaterina Mizulina is the director of the Safe Internet League of the Russian Association of Internet Industry Market Participants, an organization that regulates Kremlin-related online content, according to Ukrainian press information. In her role, “Socialite Barbie” has defended Internet censorship in Ukraine and Russia’s actions.

