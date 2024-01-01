Demi Lovato and her fiance Jutes 2024 join in with lots of affection at their New Year’s Eve concert in Las Vegas.

By Alessia Stanford for DailyMail.com









Demi Lovato and her fiancé welcomed 2024 with a midnight kiss in front of thousands of fans.

The hitmaker, 31, and her intended, Jordan ‘Zoots’ Lutes, 32, who popped the question in December, rang in the new year with a rocking concert at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

A video shared on the Born to Lose artiste’s Instagram Stories shows her enjoying the show before taking to the stage at midnight.

‘He doesn’t have a boyfriend anymore, I’ve got a fiancé,’ Revamped told the audience as her honey screamed from her seat in the VIP section.

As the Heart Attack singer led the count, the audience loudly supported her as Jutes joined her on stage and the two locked in a passionate embrace.

Demi Lovato, 31, and her fiance Jordan ‘Zoots’ Lutes, 32, welcomed 2024 with a midnight kiss in front of thousands of fans in Las Vegas.

Red paper confetti rained down on the theater and the band played Auld Lang Syne.

The rocker looked chic in a black leather bustier and a silky long-sleeve black bolero jacket with matching straight leg pants.

The dress had a long belt that wrapped around her waist and right leg.

The confident artiste’s dark braids were styled in loose waves and she paired her stage makeup with deep red lips as she sang hit after hit.

The MTV Video Music Award winner kept her accessories simple, wearing a few rings on each hand, including her beautiful pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

Jutes displayed his rock ‘n roll style by wearing dark jeans, plaid shirt and leather jacket.

The Canadian singer had a black cap on his head.

The pair met almost two years ago in January 2022 while collaborating on the song Substance, a track included on Demi’s Holy FVK album.

As the Heart Attack singer led the count, the audience screamed her approval as Jutes joined her on stage and the two locked in a passionate embrace as red paper confetti rained down and the band played Auld Lang Syne. Played.

The rocker looked chic in a black leather bustier and a silky long-sleeve black bolero jacket with matching straight leg pants.

The dress had a long belt that wrapped around her waist and right leg

The MTV Video Music Award winner kept her accessories simple, wearing a few rings on each hand, including her beautiful pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

The confident artiste’s dark braids were styled in loose waves and she sported stage makeup with deep red lips as she sang hit songs one after the other.

“We became friends first,” the La La Land singer told Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up about her relationship with Zoots.

‘We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating, and well, that’s when we told each other how we felt.’ he explained

He also shares writing credits on the tracks Happy Ending and City of Angels.

They went public with their romance in August of the same year and have been inseparable ever since.

“We became friends first,” the La La Land singer told Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up.

Demi first met her future husband in January 2022, when they collaborated on her single Substance. They also wrote Happy Ending and City of Angels together

The ALMA award winner took to social media on Sunday to share a highlight reel of some of her favorite moments of 2023, writing, “Happy New Year!”

Zoots, who featured prominently in the video, commented “The best year of my life with you.” I love you so much’

‘We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating, and well, that’s when we told each other how we felt.’ He explained.

After being welcomed into 2024, Zoots returned to his seat and Demi was back in business delivering hits.

The ALMA award winner took to social media on Sunday to share a highlight reel of some of her favorite moments of 2023, writing, “Happy New Year.”

Zoots, who featured prominently in the video, commented “This is the best year of my life with you.” I love you very much.’