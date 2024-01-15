Israel – Hamas war live: news and attacks in Yemen from the US and UK

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned that recent US-led attacks on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen would deepen regional divisions over Israel’s war in Gaza.

Al Thani said on Tuesday that tensions in the Middle East are “affecting everyone” and stressed that the main focus of leaders should be on de-escalating the war in Gaza, where deadly Israeli military strikes have been ongoing since October 7. It has destroyed a large part of the area and even more remains. 22 lakh people are facing famine, deadly diseases and forced displacement.

“We always prefer diplomacy rather than any military solution, and we believe that we should not just focus on those smaller conflicts, we should focus on the main conflict in Gaza and as soon as it It’ll be over, I guess everything else will be over.” Qatar’s Prime Minister said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

When asked about the US and UK attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen in addition to the attacks in the Red Sea, he described their impact on freedom of navigation as “a global issue”.

“We have a recipe for increased tensions everywhere in the region,” he said.

The Red Sea is an important shipping route for Qatar, which is a major exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Regional divide: Since November, the Houthis (Iranian-backed Shia political and military organization) have been launching drones and missiles at commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Then on Thursday, the United States and the United Kingdom launched strikes against Houthi targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the Biden administration’s most aggressive response since the broadside began.

The Houthis have said their bombing shows solidarity with the Palestinian people and said they will only calm down if Israel allows food and medicine into Gaza.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, the attacks may be aimed at inflicting economic pain on Israel’s allies, in the hope that they will pressure it to halt its military offensive, which has killed at least 24,100 Palestinians and injured 60,834 others. People have been injured. According to Gaza’s health ministry, led by Hamas.

CNN cannot independently verify the figures due to the difficulty of reporting from a war zone.