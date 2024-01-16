The Spanish Society of Sports Medicine believes that collaboration with CELAD is essential

Madrid, January 16 (EFE).- The Spanish Society of Sports Medicine (SEMED) defended the need to maintain “close collaboration” with the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission (CELAD) in view of possible changes in this direction, saying that Its manager “has a significant sensitivity to sports medicine.”

SEMED expressed its concern in a statement this Tuesday about the “alarming” information recently published about the fight against doping in Spain and CELAD and highlighted that it is “for the recovery of the exclusivity of sport A very important partner in the battle of SEMED is “medicine”.

“Our expertise in the modern sports system plays a vital role in practice to achieve a successful competitive sport in our country, but the rigorous training required for this competition is permitted with the absolute health of our athletes and the adoption of cheating practices , which they call dirty games,” he said.

In his opinion, “the alliance and synergy between SEMED and CELAD is an essential component for the recovery of sports medicine”; So that there are doctors trained in the care of athletes and Spanish sport can reduce the dangers of doping.

“Although we know that, in this new cycle, it is very unlikely that the Director of CELAD will once again be an expert in sports medicine, we dare to ask the President of CELAD and its Governing Council that “this is an important “is a professional with sensitivity towards sports medicine and knowledge of exercise physiology and sports pharmacology, which allows joint projects to progress and conclude for the well-being of clean Spanish sport,” he said.

This is how the Governing Board of SEMED expressed itself after the High Sports Council (CSD) transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office the results of the investigation conducted by the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Sports following the publication of alleged irregularities committed at CELAD . And call on the Commission’s director, José Luis Terreros, to resign. efe

