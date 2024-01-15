Deportivo Cali: Luis Sandoval is still in the squad, but was not called up against Atletico Nacional. colombian football betplay league

Deportivo Cali refutes Deportivo Cali and clarifies the real situation of Luis L’Chino’ Sandoval.

The controversy continues, as the forward, who expires next June, would not be willing to renew his contract, and there are rumors that link him to Independiente Medellín and even Peñarol of Uruguay.

Thus, the vice president of Deportivo Cali, Harold Losada, said this Thursday in a conversation with Marino Millán, that “In the Executive Committee we have decided that Mr. Luis Sandoval will no longer be part of the roster.”

However, the club released a statement this Thursday, in which it refuted the leader’s version and clarified the position of ‘Chino’.

“In view of the rumors and information spread in recent hours, we would like to clarify that the player Luis Fernando Sandoval has a current contractual relationship with our association and, therefore, the coaching staff will be completely subordinate to him whenever he deems it necessary. ” Deportivo’s statement indicated. Callie.

However, the coach Jaime de la Paiva, it is not known whether due to a technical decision or due to pressure from the leaders, he did not take Sandoval into account for this Friday’s match against Atlético Nacional in Palmasica on the 7th of BetPlay I . League.

The absence of ‘Chino’ Sandoval in the Sugar team still hurts, as he has been in good playing form and is forming a very solid attacking partnership with Juan Jose Córdoba.