Nurture Your Mental Health: 9 Ways You Can Change Your Daily Life and Achieve Wellbeing in Your Life

Is good mental health This is necessary to achieve complete well-being. There is no one way to achieve this because everyone is different and has different problems to deal with.
In recent years, it has become known whether best practicesconfirmed by Science For improve your mental health And thus can be able to live a full life.
I kept reading and found out what he recommends doing. National Geographic If you want to take care of your mental health.
9 ways to improve your mental health
National Geographic i collected 9 tips that scientists give to take care of your mental health And thus achieve a better quality of life. Find out if any of them are useful for you!
- Spend time in nature: It may be necessary to connect with nature To reduce stress and improve mood. This is because different trees, flowers, mountains or ocean waves may have different patterns. Induce alpha waves in the brain which are related to relaxation.
If you don’t live close to nature, you can open a window for air or use nature-inspired scents to combat the stress of routine.
- listen to the birds: According National GeographicMany studies have shown that Being in contact with or listening to birds will put you in a good mood. It serves as a great incentive Improvement in mental health.
- Organize your space: If you’ve been diagnosed with depression, getting organized may not help you, but health journalist Daryl Austin He assures that seeing the spaces you use organized can be useful for your mental health.
Psychologist Joseph Ferrari confirms, “You will feel less tired, you will increase your productivity in the office and your quality of life will improve significantly if you learn to organize and organize yourself.”
- Reduce your intake of processed foods: Historically it was known that consuming type of food It harms physical health and can cause disease.
Additionally, scientific studies ensure that people who eat too many processed foodsLike pizza or frozen French fries, They have a higher percentage of suffering from depression and anxiety.
Don't throw anything away: the tip to be able to save and eat carrots when they are soft
- healthy food: passed A balanced diet of healthy foods can also help your mental health. Although there are no magical foods that relieve stress, some may work to increase the happiness levels in your body.
Especially those that contain high amounts of serotonin, such as Vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, proteins and carbohydrates. It is ideal for chocolate and banana lovers.
- Activate your feel-good hormones: Besides food, there are other ways to add happiness hormones to your body. are among them:Dopamine, serotonin, endorphin and oxytocin. simple tasks like Accomplishing something you’ve wanted for a long time will give you dopamine, or playing with your pet will give you oxytocin., In this way you will increase your happiness and reduce depression in a very simple way.
- plan a trip: Going on a trip is always a great way to take care of your mental health, break away from the routine and not think too much. That’s why The idea of organizing a trip can increase a person’s happinessAs confirmed by many Scientist.
- A bike ride:Exercise, whatever it is, will help your mental health. But as many scientists have confirmed, Riding a bike with your family or friends will bring you great joy and help your mental health.
Furthermore, it will enhance your general health, as it is great for physical health. Although the reasons why it is used for mental health have not yet been confirmed, it is thought that it may be related to The feeling of coordination between movements and overcoming obstacles.
i tried phototherapy: within a depression, there is a depression for the part of the year that is called Seasonal depression. And many scientists assure That Short, dark days can harm people’s heart rate and happiness.
That is why it is advisable to do phototherapy once a day in the morning. To Take a dose of Vitamin D which will help lift your mood.
